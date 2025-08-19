Global Research Initiative Puts Youth Wellbeing at the Centre of Change

A major multinational research program is taking a new approach to improving the lives of young people across the Global South.

The initiative, known as u’GOOD, has just awarded grants to twenty-three projects in nine countries.

Its core idea is simple yet transformative. It argues that true wellbeing is not just about material wealth or personal happiness, but about the strength of our human connections.

This five-year effort is co-funded by South Africa’s National Research Foundation and the Human Sciences Research Council, with the majority of funding from Switzerland’s Fondation Botnar. It actively involves young people in the research process, recognizing their capacity to develop solutions to the challenges their communities face. You cannot design effective policies for youth without listening to them first.

The program’s director, Dr. Dorothy Ngila, puts the mission in stark perspective. She notes that ninety percent of the world’s youth live in the Global South, making their futures synonymous with humanity’s future. The research will explore four critical themes where relationships are key. These include how young people build livelihoods without traditional employment, how they maintain mental health in a digital age, and how they cope with the profound pressures of climate change.

Another project will investigate the role of social media, moving beyond the typical negative headlines to explore how digital platforms can both support and challenge wellbeing in culturally specific ways. The studies span countries from Colombia and Ghana to India and Romania, ensuring a diverse and truly global understanding of these issues.

The goal is to generate practical insights and develop new tools that can help policymakers and communities better support the next generation. It is about creating a more inclusive sense of what it means to live a good life.