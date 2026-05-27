AI Weaponised Against Africa’s Digital Future, Expert Warns

A cybersecurity professor is calling on African governments to overhaul their digital defenses after Google confirmed for the first time that hackers used artificial intelligence to develop a zero-day exploit capable of bypassing authentication systems on a widely used open-source administration tool.

Google Threat Intelligence Group (GTIG) disclosed that a prominent cybercrime group leveraged AI to identify and weaponise a flaw in a Python script, enabling the bypass of two-factor authentication (2FA) on a popular open-source web-based system administration platform. Google worked with the affected vendor to patch the vulnerability before the planned mass exploitation campaign could launch.

For Professor Ojo Emmanuel Ademola, described as the first African professor of cybersecurity and information technology management, the disclosure marks the moment AI transitions from a defensive instrument into an offensive weapon available to criminal actors at industrial scale.

Writing in a new analysis of the threat’s implications for the continent, Ademola argues that Africa’s rapid digitalisation across banking, governance, healthcare and education has created an expanding attack surface that cybersecurity infrastructure has yet to match.

The financial sector stands at the greatest immediate risk. Mobile money platforms and FinTech services operating across Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria and beyond have made Africa a global leader in digital financial inclusion. Those platforms rest heavily on authentication systems. A successful 2FA bypass of the type GTIG intercepted could trigger large-scale fraud and shatter public confidence in digital finance.

Government systems face a parallel exposure. National identification registries, tax administration platforms and electoral infrastructure depend on data integrity. A zero-day exploit reaching those systems could threaten national security itself, not only personal data.

AI collapses the human response window, turning remote access into the fastest path to a breach. Tasks that once required skilled teams working over weeks can now be executed by AI models scanning vast volumes of code in hours, surfacing logic flaws that traditional security tools consistently miss. Researchers found telltale signs of machine authorship in the intercepted exploit, including overly explanatory comments and a hallucinated severity score.

Ademola argues Africa cannot remain reactive in this environment. Governments must build threat intelligence capabilities, invest in real-time anomaly detection, and cultivate a new generation of cybersecurity professionals trained at the intersection of AI and secure software engineering. Universities and research institutions, he writes, must become hubs for that innovation rather than waiting for solutions to arrive from abroad.

Digital sovereignty sits at the center of his prescription. Reducing reliance on imported technologies by nurturing indigenous software ecosystems would shrink the continent’s exposure to vulnerabilities originating outside its borders.

“Preparedness is no longer optional; it is imperative,” Ademola writes.

Regional cooperation rounds out the response framework. No single African nation can monitor and counter AI-powered threats in isolation. Cross-border information sharing, coordinated incident response and the systematic integration of AI into defensive operations are the building blocks of genuine continental resilience.

GTIG tracked 90 zero-day vulnerabilities exploited in real-world attacks during 2025, with researchers warning that AI is expected to accelerate both attack and defense cycles in the years ahead.