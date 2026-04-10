Global investment in artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure is accelerating at a pace that geopolitical turbulence has so far failed to disrupt, with the world’s largest technology companies committing record capital to chips, data centres and cloud capacity even as the Middle East conflict reshapes energy markets and unsettles investor sentiment.

The five largest US cloud and AI infrastructure providers, including Microsoft, Alphabet, Meta, Amazon and Oracle, have collectively committed to spending between $660 billion and $690 billion on capital expenditure in 2026, nearly doubling 2025 levels. That figure represents the most concentrated infrastructure build-out in modern corporate history and reflects a broad belief among technology executives that AI will become the operating layer of the global digital economy.

The global semiconductor industry is projected to reach approximately $975 billion in annual sales in 2026, a historic peak fuelled by the intensifying AI infrastructure boom, with growth accelerating to 26 percent this year. AI-specific chips account for roughly half of total semiconductor revenue, making them the single most consequential driver of the cycle.

The scale of this commitment is attracting attention from financial advisers and investment analysts who argue that the structural case for the broader AI ecosystem remains intact regardless of short-term geopolitical noise. Nigel Green, Chief Executive Officer of deVere Group, one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory organisations, said the trajectory of AI investment shows no sign of slowing despite the added volatility created by the Iran conflict. He cautioned that investors who allow short-term headlines to obscure longer-term structural shifts risk missing what he described as one of the defining opportunities of contemporary markets.

Green pointed to compute infrastructure as the central bottleneck of the AI economy, with chips, data centres, networking and energy supply forming the essential foundation. He argued that companies supplying these inputs are positioned to benefit regardless of which software models or platforms eventually dominate the market.

The logic behind the spending surge is straightforward: whoever controls compute controls the future of AI services. Cloud providers are building not just applications but what one analysis described as AI superhighways, embedding enterprise clients deeper into their ecosystems through proprietary infrastructure.

According to projections from major banks and consulting firms including JPMorgan Chase and McKinsey, total AI capital expenditure will surpass $5 trillion by 2030, driven by what Nvidia Chief Executive Jensen Huang has described as the largest infrastructure build-out in human history.

The sustained investment comes against a backdrop of significant financial strain for the companies involved. Analysts at Barclays have forecast negative free cash flow for Meta across 2027 and 2028 as a result of its aggressive infrastructure spending, while Amazon is expected to run a free cash flow deficit of close to $17 billion in 2026 alone. Several major hyperscalers have signalled they may seek to raise equity and debt to finance their build-out programmes.

This dynamic introduces its own risks. Goldman Sachs Research has noted that while AI capital expenditure has surged, analyst consensus estimates have underestimated actual spending for two consecutive years, and that the timing of an eventual slowdown in expenditure growth poses a risk to valuations across infrastructure stocks.

Readers should note that commentary from financial advisory firms such as deVere Group reflects commercial perspectives and should not be taken as personalised investment advice. NewsGhana is not a financial adviser, and individuals considering investment decisions should seek guidance from a qualified professional.