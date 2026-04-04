Agyarko Names Quartey, Joe Wise to Lead NPP Chairmanship Bid

New Patriotic Party (NPP) national chairman hopeful Boakye Kyeremateng Agyarko has named two senior party figures to lead his campaign, formally announcing the top structure of his bid ahead of the party’s upcoming internal elections.

Henry Quartey has been appointed Campaign Manager while Joseph Osei-Owusu, popularly known as Joe Wise, will serve as Senior Campaign Advisor. The announcement was made at a meeting with a group of volunteers, where Agyarko emphasised that his chairmanship bid is aimed at building a formidable party capable of propelling Mahamudu Bawumia to victory in the 2028 general elections.

Quartey is a former Minister for the Interior and Greater Accra Region and a former Member of Parliament (MP) for Ayawaso Central, while Osei-Owusu is the former First Deputy Speaker of Parliament and former MP for Bekwai. The campaign office described both men as possessing a track record of grassroots mobilisation, sharp political acumen, and significant national influence.

Agyarko said the appointments reflect his confidence in their experience and their understanding of party dynamics. Quartey pledged an inclusive campaign, while Osei-Owusu said both men fully share the vision to rebuild, restructure and rebrand the party for victory.

The statement, signed by campaign spokesperson Vincent Frimpong Manu, noted that a full national campaign team covering strategy, research, communications and operations will be officially inaugurated in the coming weeks as the Agyarko camp intensifies efforts to rally support across the country.

Agyarko, a founding member of the NPP and former Energy Minister under President Nana Akufo-Addo, launched his nationwide campaign tour in February 2026 under the themes “Restoring Hope” and “Arise and Build.” A delegate survey conducted by Apex Intelligence and Innovation Insights placed him as the leading contender with 38.2 percent support, ahead of Ashanti Regional Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako with 22.6 percent and former General Secretary John Boadu with 21.6 percent, though analysts cautioned the race remains competitive.