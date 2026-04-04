Ghana Formally Pulls Out of London Energy Summit

Ghana has officially withdrawn from the Africa Energies Summit scheduled for London in May 2026, escalating a confrontation over racial discrimination and the exclusion of African professionals that has now drawn in multiple countries and petroleum ministers across the continent.

Energy Chamber Ghana issued a statement calling on Ghanaian energy authorities to reconsider their participation in the summit, citing deep concerns over discriminatory hiring practices and the continued exclusion of African professionals from the event’s organisation.

The African Energy Chamber (AEC), which has championed the campaign against event organiser Frontier Energy Network, framed the withdrawal as a matter of principle, representation and ensuring African countries are treated as equal partners in discussions about their own resources.

The withdrawal follows similar actions by other African stakeholders. Mozambique pulled out in March 2026, while petroleum ministers from the African Petroleum Producers Organisation (APPO) also moved to boycott the event.

AEC Executive Chairman NJ Ayuk said the ministers’ action sends a direct message. In his words, the African oil industry is showing that local content is a priority, and that if Frontier Energy Network changes its policies toward Black professionals to be more inclusive, many Africans will work with them.

The Chamber’s statement declared that Africa cannot continue to finance platforms that speak about its resources while simultaneously narrowing access for the very professionals responsible for developing them.

Joshua B. Narh, Executive Chairman of Energy Chamber Ghana, said Ghana has invested heavily in building engineers, economists, regulators and innovators who are shaping the continent’s energy trajectory, and that platforms carrying Africa’s name must reflect Africa’s people. He called for transparency and measurable inclusion before Ghanaian stakeholders resume participation.

The summit, scheduled for May 12 to 14 in London, occupies a prominent place in Africa’s upstream oil and gas calendar, which is precisely what has made it a target. The boycott has raised fundamental questions about whether the event can maintain its credibility as a premier gateway to Africa’s upstream sector without African government participation.

NewsGhana reported in February 2026 that the AEC had threatened a targeted boycott, naming Frontier Energy Network’s leadership directly over hiring practices. Ghana’s formal withdrawal marks a significant hardening of that position into coordinated institutional action.

For Ghana, the timing is particularly significant. The country has committed approximately 3.5 billion dollars to infill drilling and reservoir management to stabilise output in 2026, while pursuing new frontiers in the Voltaian Basin. The Jubilee and TEN licences have been extended to 2040, and local content remains a central pillar of Ghana’s petroleum policy framework.