Agyapong Gains Ground in NPP Leadership Race Amid Party Tensions

Presidential hopeful Kennedy Agyapong is steadily consolidating support within the New Patriotic Party (NPP), with internal estimates now placing his grassroots backing at 37%, according to political analyst Boakye-Danquah.

The Assin Central MP’s growing influence comes as the party grapples with internal divisions following its 2024 electoral defeat.

Analysts note Agyapong’s appeal cuts across traditional party lines, with some members of Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia’s camp reportedly shifting allegiance. “He’s uniting MPs and the grassroots in a way we haven’t seen before,” Boakye-Danquah observed during a radio interview, suggesting Agyapong needs just 13% more support to secure majority backing.

The rising political star has struck a conciliatory tone in recent days, calling for party unity during an appearance on Asaase Radio. “We need peace, and that’s the only way NPP can survive,” Agyapong stated, even as tensions simmer between his supporters and Bawumia loyalists.

However, the MP’s controversial comments in Mampong regarding the party’s 2024 electoral strategy have fueled existing divisions. Agyapong suggested the NPP’s choice of a Muslim flagbearer alienated some core supporters, while drawing comparisons to John Kufuor’s 1996 campaign circumstances. These remarks have sparked debate about the party’s future direction as it prepares for internal elections in January 2026.

Political observers note that Agyapong’s combination of grassroots appeal and willingness to address uncomfortable party truths presents both an opportunity and challenge for the NPP. As the leadership contest heats up, the party faces critical questions about maintaining unity while accommodating diverse viewpoints within its ranks.