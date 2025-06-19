Major Fire Erupts in Tema Industrial Area, Fire Service Battles Blaze

A significant fire broke out in the early hours of Thursday at the Tema Heavy Industrial Area, with flames rapidly consuming multiple wooden structures behind Ferro Fabrik Ltd.

The Ghana National Fire Service deployed seven fire tenders to the scene in an urgent response to contain the spreading blaze.

Senior fire officials, including the Regional Commander and Operations Officer, are personally directing firefighting efforts at the site. Crews are working intensively to prevent further damage as thick smoke billows through the industrial zone. The cause of the fire remains unknown at this stage.

Authorities have cordoned off the area while emergency teams continue their operations. No casualties have been reported so far, though the full extent of property damage is still being assessed. The Fire Service expects to provide more detailed information once the situation is fully under control.

This incident marks another challenge for Ghana’s industrial safety infrastructure, coming just months after similar fires in other industrial zones. Environmental officials are monitoring air quality in surrounding neighborhoods as a precaution against potential toxic smoke.