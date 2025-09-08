AFRIMA 2025 Voting Opens for Record-Breaking Awards

Public voting for the 2025 All Africa Music Awards launched Tuesday, giving fans worldwide the power to select winners from a record-breaking 10,717 entries spanning the continent and diaspora.

The voting portal at www.afrima.org will remain active until November 28, two days before the main ceremony in Lagos, Nigeria. This year’s competition features 271 songs from 270 artists competing across 40 categories, representing all five African regions.

The International Committee of AFRIMA, partnering with the African Union Commission, conducted a rigorous 10-day screening process through a 13-member international jury to finalize the nominations. The final tally of 378 nominations marks the highest participation in AFRIMA’s history.

Fans can cast up to 40 votes daily, with each vote carrying 100 value points that can be distributed across regional and continental categories. The platform offers a personalized dashboard tracking voting activity and generating shareable links that earn bonus votes when others use them.

Artists across Africa have embraced their nominations with enthusiasm. Burundian star Sat-B, nominated for Best Male Artist in Eastern Africa, thanked supporters on Instagram while urging fans to represent Burundi at the awards.

South African jazz musician Sibusiso Mash Mashiloane expressed gratitude for his African Jazz category nomination for the track “Kwandebele,” describing the honor of sharing “the spirit of home through sound.”

Moroccan DJ Moh Green mobilized his fanbase directly, writing that he was counting on supporters to vote and help bring home the award. Cameroon’s King Luca, nominated for Most Promising Artist, called his first AFRIMA nomination a spiritual moment.

Major record labels are also celebrating their artists’ recognition. Mavin Records congratulated stars Rema, Ayra Starr and producer Mbryo for making the nominees list, highlighting the label’s strong showing in this year’s competition.

AFRIMA’s Chief Experience Officer Adenrele Niyi emphasized the organization’s commitment to fairness, authenticity and transparency throughout the awards process. The voting procedures undergo auditing by a globally recognized auditing firm to ensure integrity.

Winners will be determined through combined public voting and AFRIMA Academy votes, except for the Legend Award, which remains solely under the International Committee’s jurisdiction.

The 2025 edition, themed “Unstoppable Africa,” promises the biggest celebration of African music yet. Lagos will host a week-long festival from November 25-30, featuring the AFRIMA Music Village, Africa Music Business Summit and a nominees party before the main ceremony.

The awards ceremony on November 30 will broadcast live to more than 84 countries globally, with winners receiving the coveted 23.9-carat gold-plated AFRIMA trophy.

The expanded participation reflects growing recognition of African music’s global influence, with artists from traditional strongholds like Nigeria and South Africa joined by emerging talent from across the continent’s diverse musical landscape.