Ghana Fixed Income Market Shows Diverse Trading Activity

Ghana’s fixed income market demonstrated robust trading activity across multiple security categories on September 8, 2025, with government bonds, corporate instruments and treasury bills all attracting investor interest amid improving economic conditions.

The Ghana Fixed Income Market trading report revealed comprehensive participation across new and old Government of Ghana notes and bonds, treasury bills spanning multiple tenors, corporate bonds from major issuers, and Bank of Ghana bills. Trading also included sell-buyback transactions and repurchase agreements.

Government securities dominated the session, with both newly issued and legacy GOG bonds seeing active trading. The securities ranged from short-term instruments to long-dated bonds with maturities extending to 20 years, providing investors diverse duration and yield options.

Corporate bond activity featured prominent Ghanaian issuers including Letshego Ghana PLC, Bayport Savings and Loans PLC, Ghana Cocoa Board, Izwe Savings and Loans PLC, Kasapreko PLC and Quantum. These corporate instruments offered alternative investment opportunities beyond sovereign debt.

Treasury bill trading encompassed the standard 91-day, 182-day and 364-day maturities, while Bank of Ghana bills included 56-day and 273-day instruments. The variety of short-term options reflected active money market participation from institutional and retail investors.

The trading session occurred against a backdrop of improving economic fundamentals. Ghana’s inflation declined to 11.5% in August 2025, marking its lowest level in four years, while government bond yields fell 70 basis points to 17.97% amid strong investor demand.

The inflation decline represents the eighth consecutive monthly decrease, creating favorable conditions for fixed income investments as real returns improve. This environment has supported increased trading volumes across the yield curve.

Market infrastructure provided transparent price discovery through the GFIM platform, which displays live, executable prices for corporate bonds and government securities. The electronic trading system ensures fair market access for all participants.

Repurchase agreement activity included both collateralized repo and Global Master Repurchase Agreement trades, indicating healthy short-term funding market conditions. These repo transactions provide liquidity management tools for financial institutions.

The presence of benchmark securities, identified by red coloring in market data, offered reference points for yield curve construction and relative value analysis across different maturities and credit qualities.

Exchange programs continued converting old GOG securities into new instruments, maintaining market liquidity while updating the sovereign debt profile. This ongoing process helps consolidate the government bond market structure.

Yield spreads across the fixed income market ranged from approximately 3% to over 35%, demonstrating the wide risk and maturity spectrum available to investors. This yield distribution reflects varying credit risks, liquidity premiums and maturity considerations.

The diverse trading activity reflects growing confidence in Ghana’s economic trajectory as inflation moderates and fiscal conditions stabilize. Lower inflation expectations support demand for longer-duration securities previously avoided due to real return concerns.

Market participants benefit from improved transparency through comprehensive daily reporting covering all major fixed income security categories. The detailed data supports informed investment decisions across the risk spectrum.