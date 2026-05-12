Africa’s Music Maestro Kojo Antwi goes international with Memoir

Africa’s music maestro and legend, Kojo Antwi, is expanding his tentacles with the launch of his memoir on different continents, apart from the one he launched on the African continent.

Kojo Antwi officially launched his memoir, “Mr Music Man: The Journey”, on Friday, February 13, 2026, at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra but now has turned his eye to the international world, which includes the launch in Dortmund, Germany.

The launch is expected to take place on Sunday, May 17, 2026, which will be preceded by a live performance on Saturday, May 16, 2026, to entertain his fans.

Dubbed “Book Launch and Exclusive Meet & Greet”, the venue for this important ceremony will be VDMA, Zur Vielfalt 21, 44147 Dortmund in Germany at exactly 16:30 hours.

In a social media post, the Maestro said, ‘Dortmund, Germany, I’m excited to perform for you on the 16th of May. Comment your favourite songs below so my band and I prepare the Marathon of Love songs.

The post said, “Book Launch with Meet & Greet on the 17th of May. Can’t wait to see you all.”

Here in Ghana at the launch, the Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, representing President John Dramani Mahama, presented a special gift in recognition of the musician’s impact on Ghana’s music and cultural heritage.

The ceremony featured tributes and goodwill messages, including a eulogy in honour of former President John Agyekum Kufuor, as well as remarks from business leaders who highlighted how Kojo Antwi’s music continues to inspire generations.

Co-authored by George Essiaw, the book chronicles the artiste’s early life, his years performing in bands, and the experiences that shaped his journey. It offers readers an in-depth look at both his personal and professional story.