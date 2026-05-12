MTN Ghana Hosts Digital Transformation Conference for Marketers

MTN Ghana hosted a Digital Transformation Conference on Tuesday, May 13, bringing together chief marketing officers, brand managers, entrepreneurs, agency executives and technology experts to explore how artificial intelligence (AI), data analytics and digital platforms are reshaping modern marketing and customer engagement.

Themed “Embracing Digital Transformation for Marketing Excellence,” the conference forms part of MTN Ghana’s broader commitment to advancing Ghana’s digital transformation agenda and strengthening the country’s marketing and innovation ecosystem.

MTN Ghana said the event was designed around practical and actionable solutions rather than theoretical discussions, with participants gaining firsthand insights from industry experts and organisations already implementing successful digital transformation strategies.

The telecoms company identified a growing disconnect between how Ghanaian consumers engage digitally and how many brands continue to market their products and services, noting that while consumers have rapidly embraced mobile money, social media and e-commerce, several businesses still rely on occasional online campaigns without fully integrating data analytics, automation and personalised engagement into their operations.

“The marketer who hasn’t caught up is not just behind; they are invisible to the very customer they are trying to reach,” the company stated.

AI featured as a central theme, with MTN Ghana describing it as a tool already embedded in platforms marketers use daily, urging businesses to learn to use it effectively rather than wait on the sidelines.

“The brands that fall behind won’t be the ones that got AI wrong at first. They will be the ones that never tried,” the company added.

MTN Ghana highlighted Ghana’s growing digital potential, pointing to increasing mobile penetration, a youthful population and an expanding innovation ecosystem as factors positioning the country for accelerated digital and marketing transformation.