Africa’s 2026 Growth Forecast Cut as New Shocks Bite

The 2026 International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank Group Spring Meetings, which concluded in Washington on Saturday, April 18, delivered a sobering reassessment of Africa’s economic trajectory, with the Fund cutting its sub-Saharan Africa growth forecast and warning that the gains of 2025 are under serious pressure from a new set of external shocks.

The IMF’s April 2026 Regional Economic Outlook projects sub-Saharan Africa’s real gross domestic product (GDP) growth easing to 4.3 percent in 2026, down from an estimated 4.5 percent in 2025, with only a modest recovery to 4.4 percent expected in 2027. The Fund attributed the downgrade primarily to the spillover effects of conflict in the Middle East, which has driven sharp increases in prices for oil, gas, and fertilisers, alongside higher maritime transport costs, disruptions in trade with Gulf partners, a decline in tourist arrivals, and risks of lower remittance inflows in some countries.

IMF African Department Director Abebe Selassie, speaking at the Fund’s press briefing, acknowledged the strength of the preceding year before delivering the caution. “Sub-Saharan Africa entered 2026 with the strongest economic momentum it had seen in a decade. And then came the war,” he said, framing the central challenge as preserving hard-won gains while absorbing yet another external shock.

Selassie noted that in 2025, economic activity accelerated across nearly all country groups, with countries such as Ethiopia and Nigeria reaping the benefits of macroeconomic reforms, including exchange rate realignments, subsidy reductions, and strengthened monetary policy frameworks.

Ghana’s position at the meetings was more specifically that of a country transitioning from programme compliance to a broader reform voice. Bank of Ghana (BoG) Governor Dr. Johnson Asiama, attending alongside Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, warned at the African Consultative Group meeting that incremental reforms from the Fund would no longer be sufficient, describing the macroeconomic environment facing African economies as exceptionally challenging. Ghana is on course to exit its IMF Extended Credit Facility (ECF) programme in August 2026, a timeline that gave Dr. Asiama’s interventions added weight.

On the numbers, the IMF has revised Ghana’s 2026 growth forecast upward to 4.8 percent, from an earlier estimate of 4.6 percent, reflecting stronger-than-expected performance under the IMF programme, sustained fiscal discipline, and improving macroeconomic conditions. Ghana’s economic growth reached 6 percent in 2025, inflation fell from 23.8 percent in 2024 to 5.8 percent in 2025, declining further to 3.2 percent by March 2026, while the cedi appreciated by more than 40 percent against the US dollar in 2025. The debt-to-GDP ratio fell from 61.8 percent to 45.3 percent by the end of 2025, and the country moved from a fiscal deficit of 2.9 percent of GDP to a surplus of 2.6 percent.

However, Brookings Institution executive director at the IMF, Regis N’Sonde, offered a more measured assessment of Ghana’s standing, acknowledging that while Ghana had made progress under its IMF programme, with domestic debt restructuring completed and fiscal consolidation underway, growth remained weak, private sector credit was constrained, and confidence recovery was slow.

On structural issues, the IMF’s outlook pointed to a set of enduring priorities. The Fund identified the decline in official development assistance as a structural rather than cyclical problem, dedicating a full chapter of the outlook to it, noting that past aid shocks had been cyclical, with donors cutting back and returning, but that what is occurring now appears more permanent and is falling hardest on fragile states and low-income economies.

The IMF also flagged the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) as a key resilience tool in a shifting geopolitical landscape, and described the responsible adoption of artificial intelligence in agriculture, health, and public services as potentially transformative, while cautioning that realising that potential requires foundational investment in electricity, digital infrastructure, and skills.

The Spring Meetings ran from April 13 to 18, 2026, with the IMF and World Bank Group drawing finance ministers, central bankers, and development officials from across the globe at a moment defined by geopolitical uncertainty and contracting aid flows.