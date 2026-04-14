Afreximbank, St Kitts and Nevis Formalise Hosting Deal for ACTIF2026

The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) has signed a formal hosting agreement with the Government of St Kitts and Nevis to stage the fifth edition of the AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum (ACTIF2026) from July 29 to 31, 2026, at the St Kitts Marriott Beach Resort, Casino and Spa in Basseterre.

The signing underscores a shared commitment to deepening Africa-Caribbean partnerships and advancing trade and economic ties between the two regions.

The forum will be held under the theme “Shared Roots. New Routes: Creating Pathways for Enterprise and Innovation” and is expected to bring together more than 1,000 delegates, including heads of state, government officials, business leaders, investors and innovators from Africa, the Caribbean and the wider diaspora.

Dr George Elombi, President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Afreximbank, said the forum would serve as a platform for African and Caribbean stakeholders to chart a path forward amid global economic uncertainty, reaffirming collective aspirations for self-reliance and economic integration under the “Global Africa” agenda.

Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis, Dr Terrance Drew, described the hosting of the event as a landmark opportunity for the twin-island federation. “We are not just a beautiful destination; we are a gateway for investment, a hub for enterprise and a proud partner in Africa’s Renaissance,” he said.

ACTIF has steadily grown into a major dealmaking platform since its launch in 2022. The fourth edition, held in Grenada in 2025, closed with more than US$300 million in investment and trade deals signed across eight major transactions, spanning infrastructure, tourism, digital transformation and trade finance.

Afreximbank has already approved more than US$700 million in financing across the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) region since opening its Barbados office, with a transaction pipeline exceeding US$2 billion currently under execution. In March 2026, the bank raised its CARICOM financing ceiling from US$3 billion to US$5 billion.

The three-day ACTIF2026 programme will feature high-level plenaries, targeted business-to-business meetings, an investment exhibition and side events focused on key sectors including technology. Deal signings and cultural showcases are also expected.