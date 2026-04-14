Ayuk Demands Africa Take Control of Its Refining Future

Africa must urgently expand its downstream oil and gas sector or risk remaining structurally exposed to the kind of global supply shocks that the Gulf war has laid bare, the African Energy Chamber (AEC) has warned at a high-level industry gathering in Cape Town.

NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the AEC, delivered the message at the 20th annual African Refiners and Distributors Association (ARDA) Week, which opened in Cape Town on Monday and runs through Friday, April 17.

The event is held under the theme “Fuelling Africa’s Industrialisation” and brings together key industry stakeholders to address one of the continent’s most pressing priorities: securing sustainable financing to expand and modernise Africa’s downstream energy infrastructure.

The Scale of the Challenge

The case for urgency is rooted in stark numbers. More than 600 million Africans lack access to electricity and approximately 900 million remain without clean cooking solutions. Africa’s refined product demand is projected to rise from around 4 million barrels per day in 2024 to 6 million barrels per day by 2050, driven by population growth and increased economic activity.

Meeting that demand will require an estimated $20 billion in investment in downstream infrastructure by 2050, according to the AEC’s State of African Energy 2026 Outlook, with additional capital needed across storage, petrochemicals and gas-to-power systems.

Ayuk argued that expanding refining and distribution capacity is no longer a policy debate but an economic necessity, and that African countries must take greater ownership of their energy value chains rather than continuing to export raw crude and reimport it in refined form at significant cost.

Indigenous Leadership

Ayuk acknowledged a meaningful shift in who is driving the sector’s growth. Indigenous firms such as Dangote Group and Sahara Group were cited as examples of African-led enterprises now leading refinery development and energy access initiatives, signalling a gradual move away from historical dependence on external capital and operators.

Ayuk stated that Africa cannot build a secure energy future if it remains dependent on imported fuels, and that investing in the downstream sector is how the continent creates real value, reduces costs, enhances fuel security and supports long-term economic growth.

Policy and Trade Barriers

Beyond financing, Ayuk pointed to the regulatory environment as a persistent brake on progress. Excessive taxation, complex permitting processes and inconsistent enforcement continue to limit private sector participation. Stable and transparent regulatory frameworks are essential to securing long-term investment in refining and processing infrastructure, requiring governments to make regulatory clarity a priority and streamline permitting to attract both domestic and foreign capital.

Regional trade barriers, including tariffs and customs bottlenecks, were also identified as obstacles that prevent African nations from optimising shared infrastructure and deepening intra-continental energy trade.

ARDA Executive Secretary Anibor Kragha echoed the urgency, stating that without a robust and efficient downstream industry, the fuels required to support large-scale industrial development simply cannot be delivered.