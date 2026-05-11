AfCFTA and Japan Target Digital Trade for Women, Youth

The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat and Japan have deepened their partnership through high-level talks in Accra, zeroing in on trade facilitation and digital trade as pathways to economic inclusion for women and youth across Africa.

The meeting brought together senior Japanese officials, including Ambassador Hiroshi Yashimoto and Deputy Assistant Minister Nobuharu Imanishi, who engaged AfCFTA Secretariat officials on initiatives designed to accelerate intra-African trade and strengthen the continent’s competitiveness.

Both sides agreed that digital trade holds particular promise for lowering market entry barriers for small businesses and young entrepreneurs, enabling broader participation in cross-border commerce without the infrastructure costs traditionally associated with trade.

A central outcome of the engagement was the shared commitment to mainstream AfCFTA priorities within the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD), Japan’s flagship forum for Africa engagement. By anchoring AfCFTA objectives within TICAD, both parties aim to advance cooperation across industrialisation, innovation, infrastructure and sustainable trade.

The discussions also explored expanded collaboration with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). This follows a March 2026 courtesy visit to the AfCFTA Secretariat by JICA Ghana’s Chief Representative, Uchiyama Takayuki, during which both sides reaffirmed commitment to promoting intra-African trade and delivering development outcomes.

Officials stressed that international partnerships are critical to translating AfCFTA’s policy architecture into tangible benefits for African businesses and citizens, and that building resilient value chains requires sustained collaboration between African institutions and global partners.

Japan sees strong potential for partnership in agro-processing, light manufacturing, digital and green innovation, and small and medium enterprise upgrading as Africa integrates into regional and global value chains.

“Capacity building is not an accessory to economic transformation; it is one of its foundations,” Ambassador Yoshimoto said.

The meeting concluded with both sides reaffirming commitment to sustained dialogue in support of Africa’s trade and development ambitions.