Parliament Yet to Approve BoG Haircut Amid OMO Crisis

Three years after Ghana’s domestic debt restructuring, Parliament has yet to formally approve a GH¢35.67 billion haircut imposed on the Bank of Ghana (BoG), leaving a significant governance overhang even as the central bank’s liquidity management costs spiral to record levels.

The BoG’s total operating expenses nearly doubled to GH¢37.91 billion in 2025, up from GH¢18.89 billion the previous year, with open market operations (OMO) costs rising sharply to GH¢16.73 billion, making sterilisation the dominant single expense on the Bank’s income statement.

The OMO stock nearly tripled within a year, driven by aggressive sterilisation to anchor inflation and stabilise the currency, with the policy delivering measurable results including a sharp disinflation trend and improved external balances, while also creating a structural cost burden expected to weigh on the Bank’s finances through 2026 and 2027.

The macroeconomic outcomes were striking. Inflation declined sharply from 23.8 percent in 2024 to 5.4 percent in 2025, the cedi appreciated significantly, gross international reserves climbed from US$9.1 billion to US$13.8 billion, and import cover rose to approximately 5.7 months.

But the political reckoning has been sharp. The Minority caucus in Parliament formally rejected the BoG’s 2025 audited financial statements, accusing the central bank of being “policy insolvent” and concealing a true operating loss of GH¢44 billion, with Ranking Member on Finance Kojo Oppong Nkrumah arguing that stripping out a non-recurring GH¢9.6 billion gold sale gain would leave the Bank in a GH¢4 billion operating deficit.

The BoG maintained that its GH¢16.7 billion OMO cost represented a deliberate and necessary policy expense rather than mismanagement, noting that central banks globally have accepted temporary losses as the price of restoring price stability.

A structural question also looms over how the BoG sterilises liquidity going forward. The Minority argued that abolishing the dynamic cash reserve ratio (CRR) framework in 2025 forced the Bank into heavier reliance on interest-bearing OMO bills, directly inflating sterilisation costs, while the BoG defended the 2025 framework as appropriate given the scale and speed of liquidity inflows.

The BoG Board maintained the institution remains policy solvent and projected a return to profitability between 2026 and 2030 as interest rates decline.

“Every cedi paid to commercial banks through OMO is a cedi that did not fund a classroom,” Oppong Nkrumah said.