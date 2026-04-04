Adongo Still Awaiting Mahama Call, Rates President Better Than First Term

Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central, Isaac Adongo, says he remains hopeful of receiving a more significant government appointment, insisting that President John Dramani Mahama understands his capabilities and will bring him in when the time is right.

Speaking on Bolgatanga-based Dreamz FM, Adongo struck a patient tone while addressing a question that has followed him since he was notably absent from Mahama’s ministerial lists after the National Democratic Congress (NDC) won the December 2024 election.

“To be honest with you, I’ve never lost hope. I know His Excellency knows my value, he knows my capacity, and at the right time, when he feels the need for me to serve him, he will bring me into government,” he said.

Adongo had earlier acknowledged expecting a ministerial appointment, saying he would have gladly accepted a deputy finance minister role if it had been offered, and that he believes he has the capacity and temperament for such a position. President Mahama instead appointed him to the Board of the Bank of Ghana (BoG) as part of the newly constituted leadership of the central bank in February 2025.

No Promises, No Noise

Adongo used the interview to also address perceptions that he has been an ineffective MP, attributing them to his deliberate refusal to make promises he cannot keep.

“My politics is not about looking at people and promising them. When I don’t have something in hand, I don’t talk about it. When I go to the community I tell them what I have done, what my technical competencies are and how I can leverage that to support them. Then the people themselves make demands of me. So you won’t hear anybody saying that I came here and made a promise. If you hear somebody say I made a promise, it is the people who made the demand,” he said.

He acknowledged the approach may cost him in optics but maintained it reflects a commitment to integrity over political theatre.

Rating Mahama

On the administration’s performance, Adongo was effusive, rating President Mahama as a better leader in his second term than in his first.

“Excellent. In fact, John Mahama has come back as a better president than he was in Mahama one. He’s been not just a leader who knows how to manage his team but his ability and empathy is what stands out,” he told Dreamz FM.

The comments reflect a consistent line Adongo has maintained. He has previously credited President Mahama and Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson for displaying disciplined and decisive economic stewardship, attributing the stability of the Ghana cedi to deliberate, coordinated policy implementation between the Ministry of Finance and the Bank of Ghana.