Samini Leaves Door Open on Politics While Focused on Music

Dancehall and reggae artiste Samini has declined to rule out a future in politics, saying he is deliberately preparing himself for the day he may be called to serve, even as his current focus remains firmly on music.

The remarks came on the sidelines of the Gomoa Easter Carnival in the Central Region, where Samini performed on Day Two of the four-day festival organised by Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus.

“Never say never. As we grow, we develop ourselves so that we become worthy of serving when we are called upon. So when the time comes, why not? But for now we are doing a lot of music and reading,” Samini told journalists after his performance.

The statement was brief but notable, signalling that the veteran performer, born Emmanuel Andrews Samini, sees public service as a possibility further down the line, provided he is ready when the moment arises. He stopped short of indicating any party affiliation, timeline, or specific office of interest.

Samini was equally effusive in his praise for A Plus and what the Gomoa Easter Carnival represents for the constituency. He said the people of Gomoa Central will not forget the impact of the initiative in a long time, pointing to the economic and cultural value the festival brings to the area.

The Gomoa Ekwamkrom Community Park drew thousands of residents and tourists on the night Samini performed, in an evening of live music that also featured Ofori Amponsah and Kwabena Kwabena. The carnival, running from April 2 to 5, 2026 across selected communities in the Central Region, is designed to stimulate local commerce, create jobs, and position Gomoa as a key cultural tourism destination.

Samini is one of Ghana’s most decorated musical acts, with a career spanning more than two decades built on a catalog that crosses reggae, dancehall, and Afropop. His comments add to a growing list of entertainers and public figures across Africa who have signalled interest in crossing into politics, though he was careful to frame his remarks as a distant consideration rather than an active ambition.