Adamus Rejects Revocation, Cites Breach of Due Process

Adamus Resources Limited has pushed back firmly against the government’s decision to strip it of three mining licences, denying all allegations of illegal activity and accusing authorities of bypassing established legal procedures in a move that deepens one of Ghana’s most contentious mining disputes.

The company’s response follows the April 26 announcement by the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, that the Akango, Salman and Nkroful mining leases had been immediately revoked. The ministry said the decision was based on an investigative report from the Minerals Commission confirming multiple breaches of the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703) and related regulations, including the unlawful engagement of Chinese nationals in illegal mining operations on the company’s concessions.

In a statement issued in response, Adamus said the revocation does not reflect the reality of its operations. “The company strongly rejects the allegations that have been cited as the basis for the revocation and states that they do not reflect the true facts surrounding its operations,” the company said, adding that it operates as a duly licensed entity with valid approvals from the Minerals Commission and the Environmental Protection Agency.

At the centre of the company’s objections is a claim of procedural unfairness. Adamus said it was not formally notified of the specific allegations and was not given an opportunity to respond before the decision was taken, which it argues contravenes Ghana’s mining laws. The company categorically denied any involvement in illegal mining or unlawful subcontracting and said it remains committed to responsible mining and environmental protection.

The ministry’s findings against Adamus include operating without approved mining plans or permits from the Chief Inspector of Mines, failing to secure necessary environmental approvals, allowing foreign nationals to engage in illegal mining on its concessions, and conducting operations outside designated areas in ways that caused land degradation and threatened nearby water bodies and communities.

The revocation does not preclude criminal prosecution of the company, its directors and management under the Minerals and Mining (Amendment) Act, 2019 (Act 995). The ministry also assured affected workers that measures to protect their livelihoods would be announced in due course.

Adamus said it is engaging with authorities and remains confident that a full review of the facts will vindicate its compliance record. It added it will take all necessary legal steps to protect its rights.

The case adds a significant new chapter to a long-running controversy surrounding Adamus Resources, which has been at the centre of a protracted ownership dispute involving competing claims over majority shareholding, court-ordered interim management, and allegations of gold being shipped without judicial approval.