Accra Hosts West Africa’s Biggest Mining Gathering Yet

West Africa’s largest mining trade event arrives in Accra on 3 June 2026, drawing more than 6,000 professionals and 250 exhibitors from 20 countries to the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel for three days of deals, technology showcases, and high-level conference sessions.

The West African Mining & Power Expo (WAMPEX), now in its 19th edition, is organised by dmg events in partnership with the Ghana Chamber of Mines and Events & Projects International Ltd (EPI), and carries the endorsement of Ghana’s Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources. The venue shift to La Palm Royal Beach Hotel from its previous home marks a step up in scale that organisers say mirrors the growth of the industry itself.

What makes this edition stand out is the depth of new international interest. Seven countries are sending exhibitors to WAMPEX for the first time: Mongolia, France, South Korea, Belgium, Italy, Slovakia, and the United Arab Emirates. Their arrival signals that the global scramble for critical minerals is drawing fresh investment attention toward West Africa, and that Accra has become the region’s preferred address for that conversation.

The timing is deliberate. West Africa’s mining sector is currently valued at USD 52.3 billion and is projected to reach USD 89.1 billion by 2033, driven by gold, bauxite, iron ore, and critical minerals production across Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire, Mali, Burkina Faso, and Nigeria.

Ing. Ken Ashigbey, Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Chamber of Mines, said WAMPEX represents “a critical platform for advancing local content development.”

For Ghana, that local content argument carries particular weight. Alongside international names such as FL Smidth, GK Europe, and Gekko Systems, Ghanaian companies including Jodi Construction, PL International, Rema Tip Top, and PowerX Equipment will exhibit, reflecting both the ambition and the readiness of homegrown businesses to compete on a global stage.

Beyond the exhibition floor, the WAMPEX Conference will convene more than 350 senior delegates and over 100 speakers across 15 sessions addressing sustainability, investment, digital mining technologies, and operational performance. Headline sponsors AngloGold Ashanti, Gold Fields, and B5Plus anchor the financial backing, with Newmont serving as Gold Sponsor.

WAMPEX runs from 3 to 5 June 2026 at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel, Accra. Information and registration are available at www.wampexwestafrica.com.