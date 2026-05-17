Ghana Cyclists Race Into Togo’s Premier Cycling Event

Six Ghanaian cyclists will line up in Lomé, Togo on Monday when the Ride Afrique Pro Team begins its campaign at the 2026 Tour du Togo, a Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) sanctioned international race running from 16 to 23 May.

The confirmed riders are Humphrey Kofi Ayittey, Nuru Pardie, Michael Brownson, Fransford Ampiaw, Kustin Bright, and Alex Quansah. They travel with team delegate Doe Dzakpasu, coach Nat Agoe, and mechanic Prince Kwame Tetteh.

Richard Agu, Chief Executive Officer of Ride Afrique, said the team’s involvement is “bigger than simply attending a race.”

Agu framed the Tour du Togo participation as a platform for continental representation and athlete development rather than a standalone competitive outing. He wants the six riders to absorb the tactical demands of a multi-stage international race, describing that exposure as critical to their long-term growth as professional cyclists. Beyond the competition itself, the team also carries a broader mandate: to strengthen connections across African cycling communities and build a credible case for greater investment in the sport continent-wide.

Ride Afrique describes itself as building an ecosystem around African cycling that goes beyond event organisation. The team’s stated ambition covers athlete development, youth inspiration, and establishing a respected African identity on the international cycling stage.

The 2026 Tour du Togo is a six-stage race covering routes from the country’s northern regions to a final finish in Lomé on 23 May. The event is one of West Africa’s longest-running UCI calendar fixtures and draws national and club teams from across the continent.