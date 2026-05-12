Accra Forum to Test Ghana’s Regional Investment Ambitions

Ghana’s effort to reassert itself as West Africa’s preferred investment destination is set to face a significant test later this month when Mauritius brings a delegation of senior financial institutions to Accra for a closed-door investment forum on May 22, 2026.

The Economic Development Board (EDB) Mauritius, partnering with the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), has positioned the forum as more than a networking event. Organisers say it is designed to yield concrete outcomes including Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs), Letters of Intent and structured financing partnerships, reflecting the kind of deal-oriented engagement Ghana’s economy needs as it emerges from a difficult period of debt restructuring, fiscal consolidation and currency instability.

The timing is deliberate. Ghana’s recent macroeconomic stabilisation has begun to attract renewed investor attention, and international financial centres such as Mauritius are recalibrating their engagement with the West African market accordingly. The forum, themed “Mauritius: Your Strategic Platform for Ghanaian Capital, Growth and Global Expansion,” comes as Accra seeks to convert stabilisation into sustainable growth.

Ghana’s selection as the final stop on a broader West African corridor covering Lagos and Abidjan carries significance. Analysts note it reflects Ghana’s enduring strategic weight within the sub-region despite the economic turbulence of recent years.

The Mauritian delegation will comprise representatives from approximately 20 financial institutions including Tier-1 banks, fund managers, corporate service providers and wealth management firms. Ghanaian participants will gain access to financing models spanning debt capital, equity, mezzanine structures, bridge financing, private equity, venture capital and fund domiciliation through the Mauritius jurisdiction, which operates as a globally recognised International Financial Centre (IFC).

Sector focus falls heavily on financial services, including banking, insurance, fintech and investment management, alongside productive sectors such as renewable energy, manufacturing, agriculture, engineering and oil and gas.

Mauritius’ Minister of Financial Services and Economic Planning, Dr. Jyoti Jeetun, will attend alongside GIPC Chief Executive Officer Simon Madjie, signalling governmental commitment on both sides to deepening the bilateral investment relationship.

The forum is by invitation and targets chief executives, institutional investors, senior partners and government stakeholders.