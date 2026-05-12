Ghana Targets Jobs, Factories in UK-China Trade Push

Ghana’s Trade, Agribusiness and Industry Minister Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare held separate talks with the United Kingdom and Chinese envoys in Accra on Monday, May 11, laying the groundwork for two high-stakes investment drives as the government races to translate diplomatic momentum into industrial jobs.

The meetings set in motion concrete timelines on two fronts. The UK engagement centred on the Ghana-UK Investment Summit scheduled for June 1 to 2 in London, while the China discussions zeroed in on implementation of Beijing’s zero-tariff agreement and a planned trip by the minister to China this Thursday to recruit at least 20 investors.

UK High Commissioner Christian Rogg confirmed London’s commitment to a productive summit, which carries the theme “The Reset Agenda: Restoring Investor Confidence to Unlock Opportunities and Shared Prosperity.” President John Dramani Mahama is expected to attend the London event, which will feature bilateral meetings, private sector engagements and the signing of potential partnership agreements.

Ofosu-Adjare described the UK as one of Ghana’s largest trading partners and pushed British companies to manufacture directly in Ghana rather than rely on imports. She disclosed plans to establish three garment factories before the end of 2026 as part of a broader strategy to expand Ghana’s industrial base and generate employment.

On China, Ofosu-Adjare met Ambassador Cong Song to discuss enforcement of the zero-tariff arrangement and accepted an invitation to the November 2026 Shanghai Import and Export Exhibition. She was direct about what she wants from the relationship: “Chinese companies should also consider sourcing more products from Ghana to help reduce the trade deficit.”

The minister’s dual engagement reflects a deliberate effort by the Mahama administration to convert investor diplomacy into factory floors, with both the London summit and the Beijing trip serving as pressure points in a compressed timeline.