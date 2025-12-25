Accelerating the green transition through global consensus

By Huan Yuping,

As the host city of the 30th UN Climate Change Conference (COP30), Brazil’s Amazonian city of Belem carries global expectations for ushering in a “decade of acceleration and delivery” in the fight against climate change.

As an important precursor to the conference, the Belem Climate Summit produced the Belem Declaration on Hunger, Poverty, and Human-Centered Climate Action, which calls for more equitable and inclusive climate action, demonstrating the collective determination of the international community to confront the climate crisis together.

Global climate governance now stands at a critical juncture. The world must unite to send an unequivocal signal through concrete action that the transition to green and low-carbon development is irreversible.

In December 2015, nearly 200 countries reached the Paris Agreement at the 21st UN Climate Change Conference, establishing the post-2020 international climate response mechanism centered on nationally determined contributions and reaffirming the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. The agreement became a milestone in global climate governance.

Over the past decade, global climate cooperation has moved forward despite setbacks, from concluding the implementation guidelines for the Paris Agreement, to setting up the “loss and damage” fund, to the agreement of 198 countries to transition away from fossil fuels and explicitly chart a course for energy transition for the first time.

Yet gaps between ambition and reality remain stark. The increased frequency of extreme weather events, disruptions to global water cycles, and steadily rising greenhouse gas emissions all point to an escalating climate crisis. Scientific reports warn that the window for curbing global emissions is narrowing rapidly.

Compounding this urgency are geopolitical tensions, uneven economic recovery, and the politicization of science, which have all undermined climate momentum. The retreat of climate policies in some developed countries has added more uncertainty to global climate governance.

“It’s no longer time for negotiations. It’s time for implementation, implementation and implementation.” The urgent call of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in Belem reminds the world that only stronger ambition and decisive action can move global climate governance forward.

Addressing climate change requires upholding the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities. Nearly 80 percent of the world’s poor live in areas highly vulnerable to climate disasters. Developed countries bear historical, legal, and moral responsibilities for climate issues. They should take the lead in emissions reduction and honor their financing commitments, while providing developing countries with greater support in funding and technologies.

As the global demand for green development surges, deeper international cooperation in green technology and industry is more essential than ever. Countries should deepen international cooperation in green technology and industries, enhance the accessibility and affordability of clean energy technologies through collaborative innovation, and work to close the global gap in green capacity. Barriers to trade must be removed to ensure the free flow of high-quality green products worldwide so that the benefits of green development reach every corner of the globe.

A new round of nationally determined contributions stands at the core of the Belem agenda. To date, more than 100 Parties to the Paris Agreement have submitted new national climate action plans and commitments. Confronting climate change ultimately depends on concrete actions. By building on their nationally determined contributions as a starting point, setting higher ambitions, and accelerating implementation, countries will not only enhance protection against escalating climate risks but also unlock substantial economic and social benefits through more effective climate strategies.

From Paris to Belem, China has remained a steadfast actor and major contributor in promoting global green development.

According to the white paper Carbon Peaking and Carbon Neutrality: China’s Plans and Solutions, in the five years since the carbon peak and carbon neutrality goals were announced, China has established the most systematic and comprehensive carbon reduction policy framework in the world, and built the largest and the fastest-growing renewable energy system and the largest and most complete new energy industrial chain. It has contributed about one-fourth of the newly added green areas worldwide, and ranks among the countries with the fastest decline in energy consumption intensity.

Guided by the vision that “lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets,” China has embarked on a new path to modernization featuring harmony between humanity and nature, offering vivid examples for overcoming the global dilemma of balancing development and environmental protection.

China also firmly upholds multilateralism and actively participates in global climate governance. Together with Belt and Road partner countries, China has built the Belt and Road into a road of green development. China has signed 55 memoranda of understanding on South-South cooperation to address climate change with 43 other developing countries, providing support within its capacity to countries across the Global South.

Climate change concerns the shared future of all humanity. Achieving harmony between humanity and nature, and ensuring the sustainable protection of our planet, requires each country to fulfill its responsibilities and work collaboratively to pool resources and capabilities.