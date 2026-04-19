Abuakwa South MP Says Primary Healthcare Expansion Needs Stronger Technical Backing

Fresh concerns are emerging over the long-term sustainability of the government’s new Free Primary Healthcare programme, despite broad support for its goal of expanding access to care.

The policy, launched by President John Dramani Mahama, is expected to improve disease prevention, early diagnosis and treatment in about 150 underserved districts across the country.

Government plans to finance the initiative through the National Health Insurance Scheme, with early projections putting the first phase at about GH¢1.5 billion.

However, the Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South, Dr Kingsley Agyemang, says the programme needs stronger technical backing before it can succeed.

Speaking on JoyNews’ Pulse, he argued that healthcare expansion without clear actuarial and scientific data could place further strain on an already stretched system.

“The NPP is not against the policy,” he said. “But we reject its arbitrary rollout. We need actuarial data to support it. A launch alone is not policy delivery.”

Dr Agyemang also questioned the presentation of the programme as a new intervention, noting that Ghana’s primary healthcare structure has existed for decades through initiatives such as Community-based Health Planning and Services and the National Health Insurance Act, 2012.

According to him, the real challenge is not simply expanding access, but ensuring that health facilities, medicines, financing and staffing can support the growing demand.

He warned that weaknesses in local drug production and supply chains could undermine the effectiveness of the programme if they are not addressed alongside access.

Dr Agyemang added that Ghana’s efforts toward Universal Health Coverage and Sustainable Development Goal 3 will depend on more than policy launches.

“We cannot focus only on access without addressing supply, cost, and sustainability,” he said.

The debate highlights a growing divide between government efforts to expand healthcare access and opposition calls for more detailed costing, financing plans and evidence-based implementation.