SLTF @ 20: Music Competition Launch Sparks Excitement

The Student Loan Trust Fund (SLTF) has launched activities to mark its 20th anniversary with a vibrant media unveiling of the “SLTF @ 20 Song Competition,” aimed at discovering and nurturing musical talent among Ghanaian youth while celebrating two decades of student financing.

The event, held at the Labadi Beach Hotel last Thursday, brought together key stakeholders in education, student leadership, and the creative arts industry.

Delivering the welcome address, the Chief Executive Officer of the SLTF, Dr Saajida Shiraz, expressed appreciation to guests and partners for their continued support, highlighting the Fund’s enduring commitment to easing financial barriers to tertiary education.

She noted that the SLTF’s 20-year journey had been defined by impactful interventions designed to bridge the gap in access to higher education.

“The SLTF is 20, and it has been 20 years of striving to provide financing for tertiary education with the goal of removing financial hurdles and ensuring access for all,” she said.

Dr Shiraz emphasised that the anniversary was not only a moment of reflection but also an opportunity to reset and align with the vision of President John Dramani Mahama for a more inclusive and effective tertiary education financing system.

She explained that the song competition emerged as one of the most exciting initiatives among several proposed anniversary activities, as it offered a platform to engage the youth beyond traditional institutional frameworks.

According to her, the initiative also reflects the Fund’s evolving, student-centred approach and its willingness to embrace innovation.

“Our intention was to step out of the boardrooms and connect with students in a more engaging and creative way,” she stated, adding that the enthusiastic partnership with Hotwav further strengthened the vision.

Dr Shiraz disclosed that the competition had already attracted high-profile support from the music industry, with award-winning dancehall artiste Shatta Wale agreeing to headline and mentor emerging talents.

She expressed optimism that the competition would unearth the next generation of music stars, noting that “the journey to discovering the next Shatta Wale could very well begin from this initiative.”

Beyond the celebratory activities, the CEO reaffirmed the SLTF’s core mandate of providing financial support to students, stressing that recent reforms had significantly enhanced the Fund’s impact.

She highlighted the implementation of the government’s “No Fee Stress” policy, which includes initiatives such as no academic fee support, free tertiary education for persons with disabilities, and the Student Loan Plus programme.

Dr Shiraz further announced the expansion of the Fund’s coverage to include students of the Ghana School of Law, revealing that nearly 600 students had already benefited from full fee support under the new initiative.

In addition, she pointed out that loan amounts had been increased by 50 per cent, while interest rates had been reduced from 12 per cent to a more affordable six per cent simple interest.

“These reforms demonstrate our commitment to making education financing more accessible, sustainable and responsive to the needs of students,” she said.

The CEO also used the occasion to commend the media and student bodies for their role in amplifying the Fund’s work, noting that their support had helped build public trust and attract critical funding.

“This is not just a formal launch; it is also an opportunity to strengthen partnerships, connect, and celebrate what we have achieved together,” she added.

The President of the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS), Rashid Ibrahim, in his remarks, praised the SLTF for its transformative interventions and pledged continued collaboration to improve student welfare.

Similarly, the Chief Executive Officer of Hotwav, Philip Nana Kwame Brobbey, reaffirmed his outfit’s commitment to fully sponsor the competition and support emerging talents through mentorship and performance opportunities.

The SLTF @ 20 celebrations are expected to climax with a formal launch in May and a series of activities, including a major music concert at the University of Ghana.

As the Fund marks two decades of service, stakeholders expressed optimism that its renewed vision and innovative initiatives would further expand access to tertiary education and empower future generations.

By Kingsley Asiedu