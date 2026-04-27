5,000 Contractors Join Big Push as Roads Minister Inspects Western North Projects

Roads and Highways Minister Kwame Governs Agbodza has revealed that about 5,000 contractors have registered with the ministry to participate in the government’s flagship Big Push road infrastructure initiative, signalling strong private sector appetite for the ambitious programme.

He made the disclosure on Monday during a working visit to the Western North Region to inspect ongoing and planned road projects under the initiative. The minister said the volume of registrations reflected broad confidence in the government’s commitment to road development, but issued a firm warning that underperformance would not be tolerated.

“If you are awarded a contract, you must step up and execute the work. Otherwise, you will be asked to exit to make way for capable contractors,” Agbodza said.

The remarks came during an inspection of the Bediako Camp 15 to Adabokrom road project in the Bia East area. He acknowledged the poor condition of roads across the region and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to improving them under President John Dramani Mahama.

Five major road projects have been earmarked for construction in the Western North Region, covering routes including the Bediako Junction to Camp 15 to Adabokrom road, Adwofua to Oseikojokrom, Enchi to Kwadjouru spanning two lots, and the Akontombra to Dadieso stretch. The regional office of the Ghana Highways Authority (GHA) is expected to monitor contractors closely to ensure quality delivery and timely completion.

The Western North Regional Minister commended both President Mahama and the Roads Minister for prioritising the region, noting that these projects had long been overdue.

The Big Push programme, launched in 2025, has been described as one of the most ambitious road development efforts in Ghana’s history, with contracts worth more than GHC63 billion awarded and an estimated 490,000 jobs expected to be created or sustained across the built environment. Parliament approved GHC13.8 billion for major road projects in 2025, while the 2026 Budget allocated an additional GHC30 billion for strategic roads and bridges.