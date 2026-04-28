Trumps Demand ABC Fire Kimmel Over “Expectant Widow” Joke

US First Lady Melania Trump and President Donald Trump called on Monday for ABC to dismiss late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, accusing him of spreading hateful rhetoric that deepens political division in the United States.

The demand came two days after gunfire erupted outside the White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA) dinner in Washington, where the Trumps and senior administration officials were evacuated by the Secret Service. A suspect was detained after allegedly attempting to enter the venue with a weapon, targeting administration officials.

The controversy centres on a segment Kimmel aired on Thursday during “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”, in which he performed a mock version of the correspondents’ dinner. In the sketch, he said of Melania Trump: “You have a glow like an expectant widow.” The joke drew muted attention at the time but exploded in controversy after Saturday’s shooting.

“His monologue about my family isn’t comedy. His words are corrosive and deepen the political sickness within America,” Melania Trump wrote on X on Monday. She called Kimmel “a coward” who “hides behind ABC because he knows the network will keep running cover to protect him.”

President Trump echoed the demand on his Truth Social platform, stating that Kimmel should be “immediately fired by Disney and ABC” and describing the joke as “a despicable call to violence.” Disney is the parent company of ABC.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt joined the condemnation at a briefing, saying Kimmel’s remarks had inspired dangerous thinking and arguing that such rhetoric had to stop.

The episode reopens a festering dispute between the Trump administration and the broadcaster. In September 2025, ABC suspended “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” for nearly a week following pressure from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) after Kimmel made controversial remarks about the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. The show was restored after free speech advocates and public pressure mounted against what critics described as government interference in broadcasting.

The latest controversy is also an early test for Disney’s new chief executive Josh D’Amaro, who took over from Bob Iger last month. ABC, Disney, and Kimmel’s publicist had not responded to requests for comment at the time of reporting.