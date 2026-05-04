30 Entrepreneurs and Institutions Honoured at Ghana Entrepreneurs Awards 2026

About 30 entrepreneurs, businesses, and distinguished personalities were honoured at the 16th Ghana Entrepreneurs Awards 2026, held at the Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra, in a ceremony that brought together business leaders, policymakers, and members of the diplomatic corps.

Organised by the Entrepreneurs Foundation of Ghana (EFG), the annual event was held under the theme “Entrepreneurship as a Catalyst for Economic Transformation,” underscoring the role of private sector leadership in shaping the country’s economic direction.

Delivering the keynote address, veteran Ghanaian entrepreneur Prince Kofi Amoabeng urged business owners to innovate with purpose, stressing that products and services must deliver meaningful value and improved customer experiences, not just operational efficiency. He added that businesses seeking competitive advantage must critically assess their operations to identify and eliminate inefficiencies.

Among the institutional awards, Fidelity Bank Ghana was named Entrepreneur Supportive Bank of the Year 2025, while SIC Insurance PLC received the Entrepreneur Supportive Insurance Company of the Year 2025 honour. Jaykay Industries and Investments Ltd was recognised as Entrepreneur Supportive Printing and Paper Packaging Company of the Year 2025, and Consolidated Shipping Agencies Ltd took the Entrepreneur Supportive Logistics Company of the Decade 2025 award.

In individual categories, Dr. Osei Kwame Despite of Despite Group of Companies was recognised for outstanding contribution to tourism and heritage development. Ambassador Alhaji Salamu Amadu of Afro-Arab Group of Companies was adjudged Most Influential Young Entrepreneur of the Decade 2025, while Mr. Kofi Amoako-Attah of SIM Group of Companies received the Most Influential Multi-Sector Entrepreneur of the Decade 2025 award.

Ambassador Kate Hassan of House of Pinkett was named Most Influential Woman Entrepreneur of the Year 2025, and Mr. Nathan Kwabena Anokye-Adisi of EIB Network Ltd received the Most Influential Media Entrepreneur of the Decade Award 2025. Dr. Ernest Ofori-Sarpong of Special Group of Companies was honoured with the Outstanding Entrepreneurial Contribution to Education and Youth Empowerment Award 2025.

Special lifetime achievement honours were conferred on Mr. Amar Deep Singh Hari of IPMC Group, Mr. Harkirit Singh of Ascend Digital Solutions, Mr. Mukesh Thakwani of B5 Plus Group, and Mr. Kwesi Amoafo-Yeboah of I-Zone Limited.

The ceremony was attended by the Turkish Ambassador to Ghana, H.E. Huseyin Gungor, the Malaysian High Commissioner H.E. Syed Nauzer Idid Bin Syed Yusoff Idid, and former Maltese High Commissioner H.E. Jean Claude Galea Mallia, whose presence reflected growing international interest in Ghana’s entrepreneurial landscape.