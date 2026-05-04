Ghana’s 24-Hour Markets Face a Production Test, Labour Warns

Ghana’s Trades Union Congress (TUC) has put the government on notice that its flagship 24-hour economy markets could deepen the country’s import problem rather than solve it, unless trade and production policy catches up with the infrastructure being built.

Delivering the national May Day address at Jackson Park in Koforidua on Friday, May 1, TUC Secretary-General Joshua Ansah warned that without deliberate reform of Ghana’s productive base, the new trading hubs risk becoming “channels for selling imported goods rather than building local capacity.”

Ansah contrasted Ghana’s growth model with China’s experience, where manufacturing-led growth created large-scale employment, and urged the government to prioritise agro-processing and domestic manufacturing, arguing that heavy import dependence was effectively exporting Ghanaian jobs.

The warning carries specific weight because of where it lands in the policy calendar. Government is in the process of rolling out modern, round-the-clock trading hubs across all 261 districts, integrating banking, cold storage, healthcare and other services. Construction contracts have been signed across multiple regions, and Local Government Minister Ahmed Ibrahim has projected the markets could be operational within two years.

President John Dramani Mahama has positioned the concept as a productivity multiplier. Traditional markets, he noted at a sod-cutting ceremony in Bimbilla, operate only periodically, limiting trading hours and income potential. A 24-hour system backed by refrigeration, lighting and financial services infrastructure is designed to unlock continuous economic activity and reduce post-harvest losses.

The economic modelling behind the policy is ambitious, projecting more than three million jobs within five years if the initiative is fully implemented. But those projections carry significant conditions: reliable electricity supply, adequate security, access to credit for traders, and a shift in both consumer and producer behaviour.

Ansah stated plainly that Ghana could create employment in the right quality and quantity only if the country managed to produce a significant proportion of what it consumed, adding: “We must do agro-processing. We must manufacture some of the basic products that we import. The large volumes of imports that have saturated our markets mean we are exporting jobs.”

That is precisely the risk embedded in the 24-hour market concept as currently designed. Infrastructure alone does not determine what gets traded inside it. If domestic production does not expand alongside the new market spaces, the hubs could simply provide a more convenient and better-lit venue for selling foreign goods, transferring income and employment benefits abroad rather than retaining them locally.

Citing official data, Ansah noted that overall unemployment stood at 13 percent, youth unemployment at 34 percent, and nearly 80 percent of employed Ghanaians worked in the informal sector with limited legal protection, adding that applications from more than 500,000 young people for a limited number of security service positions underscored the severity of the challenge.

Government’s 24-hour economy framework describes the initiative as part of a broader restructuring of Ghana’s productive base, with stated ambitions around local manufacturing, agro-processing and value addition. The gap between that stated ambition and measurable production-side policy remains the central point of contention.

For organised labour, the prescription has been consistent: build domestic productive capacity, deepen local content in key sectors, and ensure that economic growth generates decent, secure employment rather than headline statistics.

With contracts signed and construction imminent, the 24-hour markets are entering their most consequential phase. The structures being built are not the test. The test is what fills them