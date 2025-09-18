Stonebwoy Set to Light Up Ashaiman Edition of MoMo Fest 2025

Stonebwoy, Ghana’s multiple award-winning Dancehall sensation, is set to thrill thousands of fans as the headline act for the Ashaiman Edition of MoMoFest 2025, taking place at Sakasaka Park on Saturday, 20th September 2025.

The globally celebrated artiste, famed for his energetic stagecraft and chart-topping songs, will headline the artiste night of MoMofest alongside top acts in Dancehall, Afrobeats, and Highlife.

Music lovers can look forward to a celebration packed with rhythm, dance, and the vibrant pulse of Ghana’s entertainment culture.

Organized by MobileMoney LTD with support from MTN Ghana, MoMoFest goes beyond music. The festival also promotes financial inclusion through activities like the MoMo Cashless market which brings together various vendors to showcase their goods. Another important part of MoMofest is fraud education through drama aimed at educating the public on how to secure their wallet and keep their funds safe.

At last weekend’s edition of MoMoFest at Mile 7, Achimota MobileMoney LTD made available service stands where attendees accessed MoMo services, MTN SIM replacements, product education, and real-time customer support.

A key highlight was the MoMo Game night show, which combined learning with fun and drew an enthusiastic crowd of young people eager to test their knowledge.

Through activities like this, organizers reinforced the message that while MoMo connects millions to life’s essentials, digital safety remains critical.

With the Ashaiman edition just days away, organizers are calling on the public to join the excitement. Entry is free – festival-goers only need to download the MoMo App on Google Play or App Store to be part of the celebration.

In addition, customers are encouraged to download the MoMo App to stand a chance of winning amazing rewards as part of the recently launched “Still Me Nsa Aka” consumer promotion.

With Stonebwoy leading the charge and the promise of high-energy performances in Ashaiman, MoMoFest 2025 is shaping up to be a spectacular fusion of music, innovation, and community spirit.