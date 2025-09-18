Ghana Seeks Danish Agricultural Expertise to Slash Import Dependency

Agriculture Minister Eric Opoku has embarked on a strategic five-day diplomatic mission to Denmark, targeting the Nordic nation’s agricultural innovations to address Ghana’s growing food security challenges that cost the country over $1.2 billion annually in food imports.

The intensive agricultural diplomacy mission positions the visit as a critical step toward transforming Ghana’s food production landscape, with Opoku leading a high-level delegation to study Denmark’s remarkable agricultural efficiency model that enables the country to feed triple its population.

Speaking during the mission’s launch, Minister Opoku highlighted Denmark’s extraordinary productivity achievements, noting that “the population is around 6 million people but for food production, they are capable of producing food to feed over 15 million people.” This productivity ratio represents exactly the kind of transformation Ghana desperately needs as it grapples with mounting food import bills.

The minister candidly acknowledged Ghana’s current agricultural shortcomings, stating that the country faces significant challenges in producing adequate local resources to feed its population. This food production gap forces Ghana to supplement domestic output with costly imports, creating a dependency that undermines food security and drains foreign currency reserves.

Recent data underscores the urgency of this mission. Ghana’s imports of food processing ingredients surpassed $1.24 billion in 2024, up 44 percent from $857 million in 2023. Additionally, over half of Ghana’s food supply in 2024 came from imports, demonstrating the scale of the challenge facing the nation’s agricultural sector.

The Denmark visit represents more than diplomatic engagement; it constitutes a technical fact-finding mission designed to identify specific agricultural technologies, policies, and practices that could be adapted to Ghana’s unique conditions. The delegation reportedly plans extensive interactions with Danish agricultural experts, research institutions, and successful farming enterprises to gather actionable insights.

This agricultural diplomacy initiative aligns directly with the NDC government’s broader transformation agenda. In April 2025, Minister Opoku launched the innovative “Feed Ghana Programme,” designed to transform the country’s agricultural sector and reduce import dependency that currently represents approximately 13.69 percent of Ghana’s total merchandise imports according to World Bank data.

The timing of this mission proves particularly strategic given Ghana’s recent agricultural challenges. The Ghanaian government imposed a temporary ban on exports of key grains in August 2024 due to reports of crop failures in some regions, highlighting the fragility of current food production systems.

Denmark’s agricultural success story offers compelling lessons for Ghana’s transformation efforts. The Nordic country has achieved remarkable efficiency through advanced technology adoption, sustainable farming practices, precision agriculture, and integrated supply chain management. These innovations have enabled Denmark to become a net food exporter despite limited arable land and challenging climate conditions.

The five-day programme encompasses multiple dimensions of agricultural development, from production techniques and technology transfer to market development and export strategies. Minister Opoku emphasized the collaborative nature of the initiative, describing it as an interactive platform for sharing ideas and identifying specific areas for bilateral cooperation.

Beyond immediate technical learning, this mission could establish long-term partnerships between Ghanaian and Danish agricultural institutions, potentially attracting Danish investment in Ghana’s agricultural sector and facilitating technology transfer agreements.

The visit’s outcomes could prove transformative for Ghana’s agricultural trajectory, particularly if it yields concrete partnerships, investment commitments, or technology transfer agreements that address the country’s most pressing food production challenges.

For Ghana’s economy, reducing food import dependency represents a critical development priority that could free up foreign exchange for other essential imports while creating employment opportunities in rural communities and strengthening overall food security resilience.