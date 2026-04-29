Zaragoza Goalkeeper Andrada Gets 13-Match Ban for Punch

Real Zaragoza goalkeeper Esteban Andrada has been banned for 13 matches by Spain’s football federation after punching an opponent following his sending off in a heated second-division derby on Sunday.

Andrada received a second booking in the 99th minute of Zaragoza’s 1-0 defeat by Huesca but instead of leaving the pitch, he ran and punched Huesca captain Jorge Pulido in the face, sparking a brawl and requiring State Security Forces to escort him to the dressing room.

The Spanish Football Federation’s (RFEF) disciplinary committee handed Andrada a 12-match ban for violent conduct, combined with the automatic one-match suspension for the red card, ruling him out for the remainder of the season. Both Andrada and Real Zaragoza were also fined.

The 35-year-old Argentine, on loan from Mexican club Monterrey, had initially shoved Pulido before being shown the second yellow card, then became enraged and launched the attack that set off the mass brawl.

The incident drew further sanctions beyond Andrada. Huesca goalkeeper Dani Jimenez received a four-match ban, while Zaragoza’s Dani Tasende was suspended for two matches.

Andrada offered a public apology following the incident. “The truth is I’m very, very sorry for what happened. It’s not a good image for the club, for the fans, and especially not for a professional like myself,” he said.

The suspension arrives at a damaging moment for Zaragoza, who remain embroiled in a relegation battle with several matches still to play in the second division.