Yul Edochie Stirs Controversy Over Igbo Tinubu Supporters Post

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has ignited fresh controversy online after calling out Igbo people who criticise fellow Igbos for supporting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, using language that quickly drew wide reaction across social media.

In a post shared on X, Edochie described any Igbo person who attacks a fellow Igbo man for backing the president as a “monkey and a big coward,” arguing that such critics apply a double standard by targeting only those within their own ethnic group while staying silent about supporters of Tinubu from other regions.

“Any Igbo man that is dragging his fellow Igbo man for supporting President Tinubu, that person is a monkey and a coward,” he wrote. He challenged critics to show comparable videos of them calling out Yoruba or Northern supporters of the president, or holding past leaders accountable, arguing they lacked the courage to do so. “You don’t have liver to do it. But when it’s your Igbo brother you’ll rush and set ring light to drag him,” he added.

The post comes as Edochie has taken on an increasingly active political role. In February 2026, he was named Deputy South East Coordinator of Relax Tinubu Is Fixing Nigeria (RTIFN), a pro-Tinubu campaign group founded by the president’s son, Seyi Tinubu, ahead of the 2027 general elections. He has since participated in the Renewed Hope National Youth Tour in Owerri and has repeatedly described his support for the president as unconditional.

Edochie’s remarks landed in a charged political environment. The 2027 presidential election remains a major flashpoint, with several opposition figures and civic groups actively contesting the administration’s record on the economy, security, and governance. Several notable Igbo public figures have been drawn into the debate over what political alignment best serves the South East’s interests.

The post has not been taken down and had not drawn a public response from Edochie at the time of this report.