Yul Edochie Declares Peter Obi Cannot Be Nigeria’s President

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has ignited fresh debate across Nigerian social media after declaring that former presidential candidate Peter Obi will never succeed politically with any party he joins, citing what he described as forces beyond the physical realm.

The actor posted on his official X account on Tuesday that any political party Obi joins will scatter and that whatever he is doing with the African Democratic Congress (ADC) is dead on arrival. He described the situation as a total waste of time, insisting the problem was not physical but deeper than that, and expressed surprise that Obi either did not know this or was choosing to ignore it.

Edochie specifically dismissed Obi’s reported moves with the ADC as going nowhere, and suggested that Obi’s involvement with opposition coalition efforts could weaken rather than strengthen any movement seeking to challenge the ruling party ahead of 2027.

The post drew immediate backlash from fans and social media users, who stormed the comment section to express their anger. One user wrote: “Even you that failed in your marriage are here talking about Peter Obi?”

Edochie has become an increasingly vocal defender of President Bola Tinubu. In February 2026, he was appointed Deputy South East Coordinator of the Relax Tinubu Is Fixing Nigeria (RTIFN) campaign group, founded by the president’s son Seyi Tinubu, ahead of the 2027 elections.

Peter Obi remains a significant force in Nigeria’s opposition politics following his strong performance in the 2023 presidential election, where he attracted substantial support particularly among young and urban voters. His political movements continue to generate discussion as stakeholders consider strategies ahead of 2027. Neither Obi nor his media team had publicly responded to Edochie’s post at the time of publication.