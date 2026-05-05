Women Traders Trained to Unlock AfCFTA Benefits at Borders

Women cross-border traders in West Africa have received targeted training to help them navigate the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) framework more effectively, as persistent harassment, illegal charges, and procedural bottlenecks continue to undermine the agreement’s practical benefits at border posts.

The virtual training, structured as a “train-the-trainers” session, was organised by DevCraft Africa and the Network of Women in Growth (NEWIG), in partnership with the National Cross-Border Women in Trade Association (NCBWTA). It received support from the African Capacity Building Foundation (ACBF) and the Eastern and Southern African Management Institute (ESAMI)/Trade Policy Training Centre in Africa (TRAPCA), under the Capacity Development for Africa’s Structural Transformation (CADAST) Project.

The session aimed to deepen participants’ understanding of AfCFTA trade provisions, compliance procedures, and gender-responsive approaches to trade facilitation, while also clarifying the responsibilities of task force members who work directly with women engaged in informal cross-border trade.

Facilitators, including NCBWTA National Coordinator Oscar Akaba and DevCraft Africa Director Veronica Dzeagu, outlined concrete benefits available to women traders under the agreement, including zero tariffs on selected perishable goods such as vegetables, onions, and tomatoes. They noted that improved border management systems under AfCFTA could reduce crossing times from roughly 30 minutes to as little as five minutes and open access to larger regional markets including Togo, Benin, Nigeria, and Equatorial Guinea.

Participants acknowledged, however, that these benefits remain largely out of reach due to limited awareness, inadequate documentation, and the widespread use of third-party agents, all of which add cost and risk. Many traders reported difficulty with the correct classification of goods using Harmonised System (HS) codes and the preparation of key documents such as invoices and packing lists. Language barriers were also cited as a recurring source of misunderstanding and disputes at border crossings.

The training outlined a seven-step compliance framework: goods classification, identification of applicable regulations, documentation preparation, declaration through the Integrated Customs Management System (ICMS), payment of duties through official government platforms, inspection and clearance, and post-clearance record-keeping. Traders were advised to maintain transaction records for a minimum of four years to support auditing and compliance.

A significant discussion challenged the assumption that deploying more female border officials automatically improves conditions for women traders. Participants observed that professionalism and empathy were more reliable indicators of fair treatment than gender alone, noting cases where female officers were perceived as stricter than their male counterparts. The training proposed the establishment of an independent task force structure outside customs systems to overcome hierarchical constraints that limit the effectiveness of existing gender champions within border agencies.

The simplified trade regime, which allows traders moving goods of up to 3,000 kilogrammes to bypass complex procedures without engaging agents, was identified as a largely underutilised mechanism. Participants called for stricter enforcement to ensure traders can access the regime’s benefits. An escalation framework was also presented, guiding traders from task force members at border posts through national coordinators to regional bodies such as the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and AfCFTA country offices for unresolved disputes.

Organisers confirmed that follow-up in-person engagements will be held to translate the training into practical action on the ground.