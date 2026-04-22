Woman Held After Police Foil Bid to Traffic Nine-Year-Old Girl to Kenya

A 36-year-old woman has been remanded in police custody after officers from the Odumase-Krobo District Command rescued a nine-year-old girl from the Agormanya Zongo community in the Eastern Region, moments before the child was allegedly taken out of the country.

Regina Mamle Tawiah was arrested at Kotoka International Airport (KIA) in Accra on Monday, 21 April 2026, following a coordinated operation involving District Command officers and Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) personnel stationed at the airport. The child was found with the suspect and safely recovered.

The victim’s father had filed a missing persons complaint on Sunday, 20 April 2026, after his daughter left home and did not return. Intelligence-led investigations tracked the suspect and the child to KIA, where preliminary findings indicate the accused was attempting to transport the girl to Kenya.

Tawiah was arraigned before the Odumase-Krobo Circuit Court the following day, where she pleaded not guilty. The court remanded her in police custody, with the case adjourned to 5 May 2026 for a case management conference.

The rescued child has since been reunited with her father.

The Eastern Regional Police Command called on the public to remain alert and report any suspicious activity promptly, stressing that community cooperation is critical to disrupting threats against vulnerable children.