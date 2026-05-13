Why Gordon Asare-Bediako Is the Communication Choice NPP Must Not Ignore

The New Patriotic Party stands at a defining moment. After the painful defeat in the 2024 general elections, the party cannot afford to treat its next internal election as business as usual. The executives selected now will not merely occupy party offices; they will bear the responsibility of rebuilding confidence, restoring energy, and preparing the NPP for a serious comeback in 2028.

Since 2020, the party has faced difficult political and economic conditions. The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted governance and weakened economies worldwide. Yet in politics, effort alone is not enough. Public perception, connection, trust, and communication matter greatly. In 2024, the NPP suffered a defeat that exposed serious weaknesses, particularly in communication.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) did not merely campaign; it fought fiercely in opposition. It built a strong communication machine, repeated its messages with discipline, localized its arguments, and connected with the frustrations of ordinary Ghanaians. The NPP, on the other hand, too often sounded distant, overly formal, and reactive. The party had achievements to defend, but it failed many times to translate them into language the ordinary voter could understand, feel, and own.

This is why the road to 2028 must begin with a bold re-engineering of party communication.

The NPP still has a realistic chance of returning to power. The political dynamics ahead may favour a well-organized, disciplined, and message-driven party. The NDC will face its own internal pressures. Its campaign promises will be tested against the realities of governance. Its 24-hour economy agenda, now finding expression in 24-hour market conversations, will remain open to public scrutiny on feasibility, funding, equity, and implementation.

But opportunity alone does not win elections. Strategy does. Message does. Leadership does. The NPP must therefore choose executives who understand the political moment and possess the competence, courage, discipline, and public appeal needed to reposition the party.

At the heart of this rebuilding effort is communication.

Can the NPP rebuild its communication machinery and make it effective again? Certainly, yes. But this will require more than eloquence. The next Communications Director must not be someone who can only speak well. The person must understand media behaviour, voter psychology, political branding, message framing, traditional media, digital platforms, and grassroots language. Communication is not just about speaking; it is about entering the voter’s mind and speaking to their reality.

Ghanaians do not respond only to polished English and official explanations. They respond to truth delivered in familiar language. They respond to messages that connect with their lived experiences. The trader, farmer, driver, teacher, artisan, student, and unemployed graduate must hear the NPP and feel that the party understands them.

This is where Gordon Asare-Bediako stands tall.

Gordon Asare-Bediako has declared his intention to serve as the NPP’s Communications Director. His candidature deserves serious attention because it brings together the qualities the party urgently needs. He is a professional teacher, a trained journalist, a media practitioner, and a communicator with exposure in branding, marketing, communication, international marketing, CIM-UK, and CIMG-related professional spaces.

Beyond the certificates, Gordon understands the media terrain . He understands timing, tone, message discipline, and audience connection. He understands how political messages move from radio studios to market squares, from television panels to social media platforms, and from party offices to the minds of ordinary citizens.

His work in opposition, particularly through localized media platforms such as Oman FM, contributed to the communication environment that supported the NPP’s victories in 2016 and 2020. His media journey was also strengthened through his work with Abdul Malik Kweku Baako, the veteran journalist whose credibility and fearless journalism helped build the New Crusading Guide and nurture Anas Aremeyaw Anas. His current role as host of Wontumi TV has also given him a daily platform to scrutinize the NDC administration, defend the NPP tradition, and engage ordinary party people in a language they trust.

The party must be careful not to confuse loudness with effectiveness. It must not confuse grammar with connection. It must not confuse media appearance with media strategy. The next Communications Director must be able to build a disciplined national communication structure, coordinate regional and constituency communicators, sharpen rapid response systems, strengthen digital communication, and ensure that party messages are not only released but also understood, repeated, and believed.

Gordon Asare-Bediako offers that blend.

He brings articulation, media experience, political loyalty, professional training, grassroots connection, and a strong understanding of localized communication. These are not ordinary attributes. They are the very tools the NPP needs to recover from 2024 and prepare for 2028.

Bypassing Gordon would be a missed opportunity. At a time when the party needs its strongest voices in strategic positions, his experience should not go to waste. The NPP cannot rebuild with experiments. It must rebuild with people who have been tested, exposed, and prepared for the task ahead.

I therefore appeal to the delegates and leadership of the New Patriotic Party to look beyond friendship, convenience, and internal lobbying. The party must choose leaders who fit the demands of the time. If the NPP truly wants to reorganize, reconnect, and recapture power in 2028, then its communication machinery must be placed in capable hands.

_Gordon Asare-Bediako is one of those hands.

By Peter Kwame Nuako, NPP Youth Activist