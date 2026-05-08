Weija Hospital Row: Awerco Rejects Procurement Claims, Warns of Lawsuit

Awerco Construction Limited, the contractor working on the Weija-Gbawe Children’s Hospital project, has rejected claims made by the Ministry of Health over delays in the operationalisation of the facility, describing the statements as inaccurate and damaging to its reputation.

The dispute follows a press release issued by the Ministry of Health on May 5, 2026, which reportedly attributed delays in the commissioning of the hospital to a range of issues, including concerns over procurement processes and project execution.

In response, Awerco has issued a formal legal notice through its lawyers, dated May 8, 2026, demanding an immediate retraction of portions of the ministry’s statement. The company argues that the allegations unfairly suggest it is responsible for the delays and operational challenges facing the project.

According to Awerco, it has fulfilled all contractual obligations and has not been provided with any evidence supporting claims of procurement irregularities, including allegations that medical equipment was overpriced. The company insists that such assertions are unfounded and were never formally communicated to it during the course of the project.

The contractor also disputed suggestions that it halted the commissioning process of the hospital. It explained that its communications with the ministry were focused on procedural handover issues and the need for essential protective systems such as uninterrupted power supply units and voltage regulators to safeguard sensitive medical equipment.

Awerco further stated that delays in settling outstanding payments have affected mandatory end-user training required for the proper operation of medical equipment at the facility. It warned that proceeding without such training could pose risks to both equipment and patient safety.

The company added that it had repeatedly written to the ministry over the past year seeking payment of outstanding obligations but had not received any response.

In its legal notice, Awerco described the ministry’s claims as misleading and warned that it would pursue legal action if the statement is not corrected within 24 hours.

The Ministry of Health is yet to publicly respond to the latest demands from the contractor.