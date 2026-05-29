WatsUp On Campus: Medikal, Kelvyn Boy, DJ Raya & Others Set to Shut Down RMU SRC Artiste Night 2026

The WatsUp On Campus wave is set to hit the Regional Maritime University SRC Week Artistes’ Night, with Medikal, Kelvyn Boy, Lalid, Lali & Lola, and DJ Raya, the Queen of Mix, all lined up for electrifying live performances.

Students should prepare for an unforgettable night of music, energy, and pure entertainment as RMU Goes W, takes over the Parade Ground on Friday, 29th May 2026 at exactly 7 PM.

From back-to-back hit songs to electrifying stage performances, this year’s edition promises to be one of the loudest and most exciting campus experiences ever hosted at RMU.

Leading the charge is award-winning rapper Medikal, who is expected to shut down the stage with his chart-topping anthems and unmatched performance energy. Fans can also expect thrilling performances from Kelvyn Boy, Lalid and the dynamic duo Lali & Lola.

The night will also feature the sensational DJ Raya Also know as Queen Raya officially recognized as the female DJ of WatsUp TV. Known for her vibrant stage presence, elite mixes and crowd control, Queen Raya continues to make waves as one of Ghana’s leading female DJs and a strong force in youth entertainment culture. Her appearance is expected to bring unmatched vibes and nonstop energy to the RMU campus.

The show will also feature top-tier entertainment personalities including Mc Tokyo as the official MC for the night who is official TV presenter for WatsUp TV, with DJ Sky controlling the turntables and keeping the energy at maximum level throughout the event. Crowd hypemen El Baby and Nana King are also expected to bring nonstop vibes and hype to make the night even more electrifying.

The event is proudly powered by WatsUp Agency with support from major sponsors including Red Bull, Club Shandy, Red Rooster, Gelos Oral Care Products, Nataraj and HiFi Filter.

Media Partners for the event comes from WatsUp TV and YFM, ensuring the excitement reaches audiences across campus and beyond.

RMU students and music lovers should get ready because this is not just another campus show this is a full experience.

WatsUp on Campus is a campus storm initiative birthed by WatsUp TV, which is to connect viewers, students, corporate bodies, and Brands through a series of interactive and engaging activities. The campus storm is an integration of both on-ground activations and digital activations. The aim of the tour is to educate, entertain, create engagement, awareness, and sales within the tertiary demographic.