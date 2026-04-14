Volvo Breaks Electric Truck Range Record with New 700 km Flagship

Volvo Trucks has officially launched a new generation of heavy-duty electric trucks, led by a long-haul flagship capable of travelling up to 700 kilometres on a single charge, setting a new benchmark for battery-electric transport in the industry.

The Swedish manufacturer announced two distinct product lines on Tuesday. The first is the Volvo FH Aero Electric with extended range, designed for long-haul and intercity routes and powered by a new compact e-axle technology that integrates two electric motors and a six-speed gearbox directly into the rear axle, freeing up chassis space for eight battery packs. The second is an upgraded generation of the FH, FM and FMX Electric trucks, covering urban logistics, regional distribution, construction, and heavy special applications, with ranges of up to 470 kilometres.

“We’re really sharpening our offering here. It has never been easier to replace diesel trucks with electric ones,” said Roger Alm, President of Volvo Trucks, adding that the new lineup means electric solutions are now viable for an even wider range of transport assignments.

The FH Aero Electric with extended range can carry up to 48 tonnes gross combination weight with a payload of up to 28 tonnes, making it competitive with conventional diesel trucks. It supports the new Megawatt Charging System (MCS) standard, charging from 20 to 80 percent in approximately 50 minutes at 700 kW, a window designed to fit within mandatory EU driver rest periods and maintain the same productivity as diesel operations. A Combined Charging System (CCS) option charges the same range in approximately 85 minutes.

The next-generation FH, FM and FMX Electric trucks feature an all-new dual-motor drivetrain with an eight-speed purpose-built gearbox, delivering up to 540 kW of power output. A key feature is an integrated gearbox power take-off (PTO) that allows the truck and body-mounted equipment such as concrete mixers, hook lifts, or refuse units to operate simultaneously without additional motors. These trucks charge from 20 to 80 percent in approximately 65 minutes.

All new models are equipped with powershift gearboxes that deliver seamless gear shifting with reduced noise and vibration. Market rollout is set to begin in stages from 2026.

Volvo Trucks has delivered approximately 120,000 trucks worldwide in 2025 and operates across some 130 countries. The company is targeting net-zero emissions by 2040 through a three-path strategy spanning battery electric, fuel cell electric, and combustion engines running on renewable fuels.