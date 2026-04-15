Vice President, Sam Jonah, MTN CEO to Headline IYA Business Roundtable in May

Ishmael Yamson & Associates (IYA), one of Ghana’s foremost management consulting firms, will host the twelfth edition of its annual Business Roundtable on May 28, 2026, at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra, bringing together a high-profile lineup of national and continental leaders to examine Africa’s economic direction over the next 25 years.

The event carries the theme “Unlocking the Next Quarter Century” and marks a deliberate expansion of the Roundtable’s traditional focus from Ghana’s domestic policy landscape to a broader continental agenda. Organisers expect up to 1,000 in-person delegates and more than 15,000 remote participants from across Africa.

Confirmed speakers include Vice President Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, who will deliver a keynote address on leadership, governance, and Africa’s future. Energy Minister Dr. John Jinapor is also on the programme, alongside Sir Sam Jonah, Executive Chairman of Jonah Capital, who will speak on leadership for global relevance and good governance. Ralph Mupita, President and Chief Executive Officer of MTN Group, and Professor Patrick Loch Otieno Lumumba, the pan-Africanist legal scholar, round out the confirmed list of speakers.

The Roundtable will be structured around five strategic themes: digital infrastructure and regional data centres, trade and integration under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), energy and industrial growth, leadership and governance through public-private partnerships (PPPs), and youth development as a driver of Africa’s global relevance.

The 2026 edition builds on an 11-year track record that has established the Roundtable as a gathering point for executives, policymakers, and investors across sectors. This year’s continental framing positions it explicitly as a forum for cross-border strategy rather than a solely Ghanaian conversation.

Standard registration for the event is GHS3,000, equivalent to US$300, with a VIP Leadership Circle option available at GHS10,000, or US$1,000. Registration is open at brt.ieyamson.com. The programme runs from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.