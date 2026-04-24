United Kingdom Reaffirms Support for Moroccan Autonomy Plan as ‘Most Credible, Viable, Pragmatic Basis for Peace in Sahara’

The United Kingdom Foreign Secretary, Yvette Cooper, reaffirmed on Thursday her country’s position regarding the Moroccan Sahara issue, renewing British support for the autonomy plan presented by Morocco as “the most credible, viable, and pragmatic basis for peace in the Sahara.”

Following her meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita, during his visit to London, the head of British diplomacy reiterated her country’s position regarding the Moroccan Sahara issue, renewing British support for the autonomy plan presented by Morocco.

This position was expressed following the latest Morocco-UK Strategic Dialogue, held in Rabat on June 1, 2025. The joint statement also emphasized the need for the parties to engage urgently and positively in the political process conducted under the auspices of the United Nations.

The United Kingdom noted that, in accordance with this position, it will continue its actions at various bilateral, regional, and international levels in order to support the resolution of this dispute.

Cooper also welcomed the excellent bilateral relations, highlighting that “the partnership with the Kingdom of Morocco is a source of great value for the peoples of both countries, particularly through the cooperation opportunities linked to the 2030 World Cup.”