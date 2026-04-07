Trump Threatens Journalist With Jail Over Iran Rescue Leak

President Donald Trump on Monday threatened to imprison a journalist unless they revealed the source behind reports that a second United States Air Force officer was still missing in Iran after a fighter jet was shot down, marking one of the most direct confrontations between his administration and the press since he returned to office.

Speaking at a White House press conference on April 6, Trump said the disclosure endangered a high-risk military rescue operation already underway to recover the second crew member of a downed F-15E Strike Eagle. “We’re going to go to the media company that released it, and we’re going to say, ‘National security, give it up or go to jail,'” Trump told reporters. “The person that did the story will go to jail if he doesn’t say.”

Trump did not identify the media outlet by name, and a White House official declined to provide further clarification. Several outlets, including The New York Times, CBS News, and Axios, appeared to report on the rescue of the first airman within a short period.

Both the pilot and the second crew member, described as the “back seater,” were recovered by American forces in what Trump, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Dan Caine described as separate, daring operations. The second Air Force officer was ultimately recovered early Sunday in a high-risk mission that Central Intelligence Agency Director John Ratcliffe described as comparable to hunting for a single grain of sand in the middle of a desert.

Trump argued that the leak alerted Iranian forces and triggered a competing effort to capture the missing airman before American rescue teams could reach him. Iran put out a notice offering a substantial reward for anyone who could locate the pilot, meaning that in addition to hostile military forces, millions of civilians were also searching. The second rescue involved 155 aircraft, including four bombers, 64 fighters, 48 refueling tankers, and 13 rescue aircraft.

The Trump administration has already undertaken related action against Washington Post reporter Hannah Natanson, whose Virginia home was searched by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in January. Days earlier, federal prosecutors in Maryland had criminally charged a former government contractor accused of sharing national security information with a journalist.

First Amendment advocates responded swiftly to Monday’s remarks. Jameel Jaffer, executive director of the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University, said news organisations have a constitutional right to publish stories about matters of public importance, including those the government would prefer to suppress, and warned that Trump’s threat was an effort to intimidate the press and prevent journalists from doing work the public needs them to do. National Press Club president Mark Schoeff Jr. said the government’s responsibility to safeguard classified information does not extend to punishing journalists for lawful reporting or coercing them to disclose sources.

While many U.S. states and the District of Columbia have shield laws protecting journalistic sources, no federal protections exist. The government may compel reporters to disclose sources if the reported information is deemed vital to national security. Former New York Times reporter Judith Miller was jailed for months in 2005 under civil contempt for refusing to reveal her source during an investigation into the leak of a covert CIA officer’s identity.

The threats extend a sustained campaign against the media. The administration has pushed policies affecting media operations, including attempts to restrict coverage at the White House and Pentagon. A judge recently sided with a legal challenge by The New York Times to Pentagon rules requiring journalists to report only government-approved information, ordering the restoration of certain reporters’ credentials. The Department of Defense responded by announcing it would relocate all media offices outside its headquarters to a separate annex facility.

An investigation into the leak is currently underway, according to a White House official.