Traders Demand Probe Into Customs Extortion Allegations

The Traders Advocacy Group Ghana (TAGG) has accused members of the Ghana Customs Task Force in the Ashanti Region of running what it describes as a systematic extortion operation, warning that unchecked corruption could undermine public confidence in government institutions.

Speaking at a press conference in Accra on Monday, TAGG General Secretary Nana Poku said a task force initially created to conduct post clearance checks has evolved into an instrument for harassment and illegal revenue collection. The group claims officers intercept goods moving from Tema to Kumasi, demand payments from traders who have already completed lawful clearance procedures, and funnel portions of those funds back to Accra.

“However, we later realized that this task force had fundamentally transformed into an extortion force,” Poku told journalists gathered for the briefing.

The allegations centre on claims that some Customs officers have created what traders call a parallel system within the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), one that operates outside official channels while maintaining the appearance of legitimate enforcement. TAGG warns that similar practices contributed to the previous administration losing public support and must not be allowed to resurface under the current government.

The group presented a specific case involving an officer identified as Prince Daniels Mensah Odai, who allegedly heads the Ashanti Region task force. According to TAGG, the officer intercepted two containers bound for Kumasi in October after the importer had already cleared four containers and paid required duties at Tema.

Poku revealed that the officer initially demanded 120,000 cedis per 40 foot container before settling on 40,000 cedis, which the importer reportedly paid through mobile money and cash on October 21. TAGG claims that after discovering the incident had been reported and was under investigation, the officer paid the money into government accounts on October 25 in what the group characterised as an attempt to cover his tracks.

“He reportedly initiated a demand at 120,000 Ghana cedis per that 40 footer container. Later settling on 40,000 which he allegedly accepted from the importer via mobile money and cash at hand,” Poku said during the presentation.

TAGG President David Kwadwo Amoateng, who also addressed the gathering, questioned why an additional task force should exist when Customs already possesses systems designed to ensure proper valuation and duty collection at ports. He suggested the task force model creates incentives for field officers to inflate supposed recoveries to impress superiors, while traders endure delays, inflated costs, and intimidation.

“If Customs were prioritising the national interest and implementing their existing mechanisms efficiently, why would an additional task force be necessary?” Amoateng asked.

The organisation painted a broader picture of traders caught between complying with official procedures and facing renewed scrutiny after containers have been cleared and goods are in transit. TAGG argues this creates uncertainty in the trading environment and raises questions about the credibility of clearance processes at Tema and other ports.

Ghana Customs operates under the GRA alongside the Domestic Tax Revenue Division (DTRD). The agency deployed task forces in multiple regions to conduct post clearance audits, ostensibly to catch undervaluation, misdescription, and duty evasion that may have escaped notice during initial processing at ports.

TAGG acknowledges that revenue mobilisation matters for national development but insists enforcement must not become a vehicle for personal enrichment or institutional corruption. The group says it initially welcomed task force operations in good faith, believing they would ensure fairness and protect government revenue, only to discover a pattern of alleged abuses.

“When the business community is negatively impacted, it becomes exceptionally difficult for any government to maintain public support,” Amoateng warned, drawing parallels to governance failures that contributed to electoral consequences for the outgoing administration.

The advocacy group outlined four demands it says must be addressed immediately. First, an investigation into the allegations against Officer Prince Daniels Mensah Odai and broader task force operations in the Ashanti Region. Second, a comprehensive audit of all Customs task forces, including examination of their necessity and oversight structures.

Third, TAGG called for transparent valuation procedures that eliminate opportunities for arbitrary assessments and extortion. Fourth, the group demanded creation of an independent channel where traders can report corruption without fear of retaliation from officers who control access to goods and markets.

“We demand an investigation, a full audit of the task forces, transparent valuation procedures, and a safe channel for reporting corruption,” Poku emphasised.

TAGG represents thousands of traders operating across Ghana, many of whom import goods through Tema Port for distribution to markets in Kumasi and other regional centres. The group has previously raised concerns about Customs and DTRD practices, though it maintains that recent allegations represent an escalation that requires urgent intervention.

The organisation anticipates that Customs may respond by highlighting revenue figures generated through task force operations. However, TAGG cautioned that such data would not address fundamental questions about how funds are obtained or whether enforcement practices serve legitimate revenue goals or personal gain.

The National Cross Border Women Traders Association (NCBWTA) issued a separate statement on the same day raising similar concerns about what it described as growing intimidation by some Customs officers. NCBWTA focused on alleged misuse of Post Clearance Audit procedures targeting cross border traders who have completed legal clearance at borders.

Both groups emphasised that failure to address these issues could erode trust between the business community and government, disrupt trading operations, and ultimately harm the economy during a period when confidence in state institutions matters significantly.

TAGG noted that it raised alarms about similar practices under the previous Customs Commissioner but saw no action taken. The group urged the current National Democratic Congress administration not to repeat what it views as governance mistakes that contributed to the former government’s electoral defeat.

“We sounded the alarm under the previous Commissioner, Mr. Seidu, but no action was taken. The consequences were clear in the elections,” Amoateng stated. “We urge this government not to repeat those mistakes.”

The allegations come as the incoming administration prepares to take office following its victory in recent elections. TAGG expressed concern that a transition period creates opportunities for irregular practices to flourish when oversight may be less vigilant and accountability structures are being reorganised.

The group concluded by reaffirming its commitment to protecting Ghanaian traders and ensuring what it called a fair, corruption free trading environment that supports legitimate business while safeguarding government revenue through transparent, accountable systems.