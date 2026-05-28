Tour Operators Back Ghana’s New Digital Visa System

Ghana’s tour operators have thrown their full support behind the country’s newly launched electronic visa platform, describing it as a transformative step in the nation’s long-term effort to compete for a larger share of international tourism.

The Tour Operators Union of Ghana (TOUGHA), in a statement signed by its president Yvonne Donkor, welcomed the e-visa regime launched by President John Dramani Mahama on May 25, 2026, which coincided with the 63rd African Union (AU) Day. The union said the fully digital application process would remove longstanding friction in Ghana’s entry procedures and make the country more accessible to tourists, business travellers, conference delegates, and members of the African diaspora.

“As tour operators, we understand firsthand how cumbersome visa procedures can sometimes discourage travel decisions,” the statement said, adding that the new system would simplify applications, reduce waiting times and enhance the overall visitor experience before travellers even arrive in Ghana.

TOUGHA also praised the government’s decision to waive visa fees for holders of African passports, framing the policy as a bold Pan-African gesture aligned with the goals of African integration, intra-continental trade, and cultural exchange. President Mahama announced at the launch that African passport holders would not be required to pay visa fees when travelling to Ghana, effective from May 25, 2026.

The new portal at evisa.immigration.gov.gh, operated by the Ghana Immigration Service in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, allows eligible travellers to submit applications, pay fees, track their files, and receive authorisations digitally. For African nationals, the waiver applies as a free Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA), which must still be obtained through the platform before departure.

TOUGHA also acknowledged that three of its members, Kwaku Passah Sr, Fuseini Nawaru, and Michael Orleans, participated in the private sector consultative process that informed the platform’s design, underscoring the role of public-private collaboration in shaping the initiative.

The union expressed confidence that the platform would increase visitor arrivals, deepen destination confidence, and sharpen Ghana’s competitiveness in the global travel market.