Tinubu Wins APC Primary, Admits Reforms Took Toll

President Bola Tinubu won the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary on Saturday and acknowledged that his economic reforms have exacted a personal cost on him alongside millions of Nigerians since he took office in May 2023.

Speaking in Abuja after securing the party ticket, Tinubu admitted the pressure of managing the country’s economic transition had caused him to lose both sleep and weight. He drew a direct parallel between his own experience and the hardship felt by ordinary citizens, framing his commitment to the reforms as a matter of personal obligation rather than political calculation.

“If you lost sleep, I’ve lost some too,” he told delegates.

Tinubu polled 10,999,162 votes against his sole challenger, Stanley Osifo, who scored 16,503 in a direct primary conducted across all 774 local government areas and 8,809 wards nationwide.

The president reminded supporters that he had sought the office willingly in 2022 and that winning it came with an obligation to see the reform agenda through regardless of the pressures involved. His candour marks a notable public acknowledgement from a leader who has faced sustained criticism over policies, including fuel subsidy removal and naira liberalisation, that drove a sharp rise in the cost of living after his inauguration.

The commanding primary result effectively positions Tinubu as the APC candidate for the 2027 presidential election, setting the stage for what is expected to be a fiercely contested race.