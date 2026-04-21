The Difference Between Being Seen and Being Chosen And What It Means for Ghana

When I landed in Windhoek, Namibia, last week to deliver the opening keynote at the MTC Branding and Marketing Indaba, I did something I always do before I enter any room — I studied the terrain.

Not just the conference brief. The country itself.

I read about Namibia’s political transition — how it recently elected its first female president, making her only the second sitting woman head of state in Africa. I researched its energy story — a series of offshore oil discoveries in the Orange Basin that could rival Guyana’s economic transformation, with final investment decisions expected from some of the world’s largest energy companies this year. I looked into its creator economy — talented young digital voices reaching millions of views on platforms that, until recently, were not set up to pay them. And I examined something that struck me most: how a country named Africa’s most authentic tourism destination in 2025, whose landscapes appear in global campaigns for Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Land Rover, BBC Earth and Netflix, still struggles to be named first when the world is asked to picture a premium African destination.

I was the only West African in a room of 400 delegates — marketers, communications professionals, content creators, corporate leaders and government officials from seven African countries. And the question I brought with me from Accra to Windhoek was the same question I find myself asking about Ghana every single day.

Why do we keep being seen — without being chosen?

There is a distinction at the heart of every brand conversation that I believe we are not having honestly enough on this continent, and specifically in Ghana.

Being seen is about exposure. It is about reach, presence and visibility. It is what happens when your content goes viral, your advertisement runs on prime time, or your flag appears in a glossy global feature.

Being chosen is different. Being chosen is what happens when the right people, having seen you in the right context, decide — with confidence and without hesitation — that you are the one. For the partnership. For the investment. For the contract. For the seat at the table.

Most African professionals, companies and institutions have invested heavily in being seen. Very few have built the architecture to be consistently chosen.

Namibia, for all its extraordinary assets, illustrated this gap sharply. Here is a country whose landscapes are so premium that the world’s most aspirational automotive brands use them as backdrops — yet the credit goes to the car, not the country. Namibia is in the frame. It is not yet in the narrative.

Ghana has its own version of this problem. We produce some of the most culturally influential creative output on the continent. Our music travels globally. Our fashion is referenced on international runways. Our food is being discovered by diaspora communities worldwide. And yet, when global investors, partners or collaborators are building their Africa strategy, how often does Ghana appear at the top of that list — not as an afterthought, but as the first and obvious choice?

Being seen is not enough if you are not placed as the subject of your own story.

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The framework I shared with that room in Windhoek — which I call Seen, Heard and Paid — argues that authentic marketing is not about exposure alone. It operates across three pillars, each of which applies equally to an individual professional, a company, or a nation.

To be Seen strategically means placing yourself in the right context, in front of the right people, before a single word is said. For Ghana, this means asking honestly: when global decision-makers encounter us — at investment conferences, in multilateral negotiations, in international media — what context are they receiving us in? Are we showing up where our value is most legible, or are we present in every room without owning any of them?

To be Heard means having narrative authority — controlling what is said about you before others fill that space for you. The brands, companies and nations that are heard are not necessarily the loudest. They are the most consistent. They have built a voice so clear and so recognisable that misinformation does not stick, because the truth is already firmly established. Ghana’s narrative is rich and powerful. But richness alone does not confer authority. Authority requires deliberate, sustained investment in how the story is told, by whom, and in which rooms.

To be Paid — at the level your brand commands — is ultimately a positioning question before it is a negotiation question. The rate conversation, whether you are a creative professional setting a fee, a company pricing a service, or a government attracting foreign direct investment, begins long before anyone sits down at a table. It begins in the perception that has already been built. Underpayment — in fees, in partnership terms, in the value attributed to our creative and economic output — is almost always a positioning failure. Not a market failure.

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The room in Windhoek confirmed something I already believed: that the African visibility conversation is one conversation. The structural challenges facing a Namibian content creator trying to monetise her audience are not entirely different from those facing a Ghanaian professional trying to command institutional rates. The national branding gap in Windhoek is not entirely different from the one in Accra.

What differs is where each country is in the journey — and how urgently its institutions, its businesses and its individual professionals are treating brand authority as a strategic priority rather than a communications afterthought.

Ghana has the assets. The culture. The credibility. The creative intelligence. The question is whether we will build the architecture to be chosen — deliberately, consistently, and on our own terms.

That work begins with every professional who decides that their visibility is a strategic investment, not a vanity pursuit. It continues with every company that treats its brand as a long-term asset rather than a campaign budget line. And it is ultimately reflected in how this country shows up — and is spoken about — in the rooms that shape Africa’s future.

We have been seen long enough.

It is time to be chosen.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Maukeni Ribeiro is a Brand and Communications Strategist, Founder of Brand Elevate Consult, and a jury-selected honoree on the 2025 Top 10 Women in PR in Ghana list. She works with high-credibility professionals and institutions across Africa on visibility, positioning and authority strategy. She delivered the opening keynote — “Seen, Heard and Paid: The Heart of Authentic Marketing” — at the 2026 MTC Branding and Marketing Indaba in Windhoek, Namibia, as the only West African speaker at the conference.