TGMA 2026: Medikal, Kofi Kinaata, Stonebwoy Shine as Black Sherif Tops All

Black Sherif delivered a commanding performance at the 27th edition of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards, emerging as the biggest winner of the night and clinching the coveted Artiste of the Year title.

The awards ceremony, held at the Accra International Conference Centre on Saturday, May 9, 2026, saw the “Iron Boy” hitmaker solidify his status as one of Ghana’s most influential music stars. This latest triumph marks his second time winning the top prize, following his first victory in 2023.

Beyond the night’s highest honour, Black Sherif dominated several major categories. His project Iron Boy earned Album of the Year, while his hit song “Sacrifice” won Afropop Song of the Year. He also secured Hip-Hop Song of the Year for “Where Dem Boys” and was recognised as Songwriter of the Year, capping off a remarkable night.

Other artistes also enjoyed significant wins. Medikal recorded an impressive showing, taking home Hiplife Song of the Year for “Shoulder,” Best Collaboration of the Year alongside Shatta Wale, and Best Hip-Hop Artiste of the Year.

Highlife star Kofi Kinaata continued his consistent run by winning both Highlife Song of the Year with “It Is Finished” and Highlife Artiste of the Year. In the reggae and dancehall category, Stonebwoy successfully retained his Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year title, while gospel singer Diana Hamilton was crowned Gospel Artiste of the Year.

One of the most emotional moments of the evening came when legendary highlife musician Daddy Lumba was posthumously honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award, in recognition of his immense contribution to Ghana’s music industry.

The event also celebrated a diverse range of talents across multiple genres. Kojo Blak was named Best New Artiste, while Wendy Shay won Best AfroBeats/Afropop Artiste of the Year. International recognition was also highlighted, with Davido and Omah Lay winning Best African Song for “With You.”

The 2026 Telecel Ghana Music Awards once again showcased the vibrancy and growth of Ghana’s music industry, with Black Sherif’s dominance standing out as the defining story of the night.