Tesla Gamifies Self-Driving Experience with Streaks and One-Tap Subscriptions in Spring 2026 Update

Tesla has unveiled a redesigned self-driving app as part of its Spring 2026 software update, introducing usage statistics, daily streaks, and a streamlined subscription process aimed at driving uptake of its Full Self-Driving (FSD) software.

The redesigned app will display information about FSD including multi-day streaks, adding a gamified element to the driver assistance software. Tesla teased the update, along with a range of other new features included in its next major software release, in a post on X.

The redesign also introduces a streamlined subscription flow. Until now, Tesla owners who wanted to subscribe to FSD had to navigate through several menus on the in-car touchscreen or mobile app. With the new experience, eligible owners will be able to start an FSD subscription with a single tap. However, this one-tap flow is only available on vehicles equipped with Tesla’s A14 chip, also referred to as FSD Hardware 4.0, which Tesla began shipping in vehicles from January 2023.

On the statistics side, the updated app will display a variety of stats that go beyond what Tesla owners currently see. Current FSD subscribers can view the total number of miles driven compared to the percentage driven using FSD. The updated app will display a bar chart showing FSD usage and will also track and display user “streaks,” showing how many consecutive days FSD was used.

The new FSD dashboard is a transparent play to boost subscription numbers. Tesla has struggled to convert trial users into paying subscribers, and showing owners usage percentages alongside daily streaks draws from the engagement playbook used by fitness apps and language-learning platforms.

The FSD subscription push carries strategic weight for Tesla’s leadership. Hitting 10 million active FSD subscriptions by 2035 is one of the key product goals required for Chief Executive Elon Musk to receive the full payout of his new $1 trillion compensation package.

The Spring 2026 update also introduces “Hey Grok,” a voice-activated interface allowing drivers to launch Tesla’s Grok AI assistant hands-free, as well as customisable Pet Mode and automatic overnight software installation. FSD (Supervised) is currently available in Australia, Canada, China, Mexico, New Zealand, Puerto Rico, South Korea, and the United States, with Dutch regulator RDW approving its use on April 10 following research and testing.